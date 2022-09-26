VALLE CRUCIS — Highlighting the community theme of the Valle Country Fair coming up on Saturday, Oct. 15, more than one quarter of the 140 exhibitors chosen to sell their creations at the 44th annual festival live and work in Watauga County.
Merchandise available from the 37 Watauga artists and artisans range from creations fashioned in traditional media like glass, wood and clay to pieces imagined in the most up-to-the-minute media like river rock, wearable art, and upcycled objects.
"Although there may be several booths selling work fashioned in the same artistic medium," said Arts and Crafts Committee Co-chair Carolyn Shepherd. "Each artisan was selected because they have a unique style and point of view that differentiates their work from the others."
The 37 Watauga Country artists or organizations being showcased at the 2022 VCF are Patty and Craig Adams from Spirit Ride; Maggie Black from Maggie Black Pottery; Boone Lions Club selling brooms; Ken Broderick of Stone Age Art Works; Jessica Brown from Upcycled Everything; Alistair Burke of Alistair Burke Photography; Holly Carrico from Ollie & Gwinnie; Children’s Council of Watauga County; jewelry by Cathy Cole from Since I Was Six; Faye Cooper from Sewing Sisters; Connie Cox from Connie Cox Pottery; Dawn Dalgleish from Dalgleish Clothworks; John Dean from Apple Creek Trading Company; Rod Dunlap from Highridge Work Working; stained glass from Debi Dwyer Designs; Kaitlyn Farley from Take Heart Company; Eileen Flieg from Daffodil Corner; Katherine Ford Jewelry and Quilt Paintings; Belinda Freeman from Bgail’s; Jason Green from JG Designs; Kyle Hicks and Skylar Wilcox from Bluestone Greenery; High Country Writers; Cindy Long from Woven By Design; Amy Lowrey from Tiny Hands Pottery; photographer Linda McCalister of Blue Mountain Studios; Pat Moritz from Fiber Art by Pat Moritz; woven apparel by Lee Rankin from Apple Hill Farm; Brenda Schramm from Flame Pottery; Arden Schumann from Rugs Of Fun; Tracy Sherrill from The Spotted Doe Gifts, Deborah Tallarico from D. A. Tallarico Healing Art; Teresa Tingler from Baskets by Teresa T.; Louis R. Torres from L. T. Sculptures; Pamela Torres Jewelry; Pam Washer from Ragbags of Blowing Rock; Tena Wenta Pottery; and photographer Frank Young from Lasting Impressions.
The Valle Country Fair is held on the third Saturday in October, which this year is on Saturday, Oct. 15. The festivities spread out across a large hayfield on the grounds of the Valle Crucis Conference Center on NC Hwy 194. Admission is free and parking is available in the adjoining field for $10 per car. Pets are not permitted at the fair.
Crafts booths, food tents, musical stages and demonstrations of harvest traditions like apple cider pressing and apple butter cooking are set up along wide lanes that meander back and forth across the meadow. Bales of hay are stacked in the intersections of these walkways to offer fairgoers places to sit while they ponder which booths to visit next.
Exhibitors submit to a jury process designed to make certain that all work meets the Fair's primary requirement "to be original in design, form, and concept," as well as to ensure that shoppers will have a wide variety of artistic media from which to choose.
"We have shoppers who come each year to see what new work their favorite exhibitors have added to their portfolios," continued Shepherd, "and others who come to see what kind of wares the new exhibitors (who have never showed at the VCF before) are bringing to the mix."
There are 14 first time exhibitors participating in 2022, which Shepherd says is about average.
"A surprising number of the artists tell us that this is their favorite show," Shepherd said. "And these are people who travel across several states attending multiple shows a year.
"They like the people and the atmosphere, and they like the reason our community works so tirelessly to put on a quality event," she said. "The artists appreciate that net proceeds from the Fair go back into the community to help those less fortunate. As a show of support for the mission behind the event, the artists donate 10% of their earnings back to the charitable work of the Fair."
Over its first four decades, the Valle Country Fair raised more than one million dollars for human services and emergency relief in the High Country. Last year the Fair put $55,000 back into the community through grants that support the programming of local non-profit organizations and through financial assistance to local families with emergency needs.
Recipients of grants from the 2022 Valle Country Fair are the Children’s Council, Girls on the Run, High Country Caregivers, the Jason Project, LIFE House, the Mediation and Restorative Justice Center, Mountain Alliance, Reaching Avery Ministries, Spirit Ride Therapeutic Riding Center and Watauga County Schools Extended Learning Centers. The outreach committee at Holy Cross Church distributes all remaining proceeds to help local families.
The big news in 2022 is that Fair organizers and County Public Safety officers both report that because a second entrance to the fairgrounds was added last year, traffic congestion is no longer a problem at the Valle Country Fair.
During the morning hours, traffic managers direct vehicles off NC 194 and onto the fairgrounds via two different gates, meaning that fairgoers spend considerably less time in traffic waiting to get into the event. When traffic arriving at the Fair slows down around mid-day, the second gate is converted into a second exit, allowing cars departing the fairgrounds to get back on the highway quickly and easily.
The single-day harvest festival is held in a large hayfield located alongside NC Highway 194 between Valle Crucis and Banner Elk. Admission to the Valle Country Fair is FREE and parking is available in the adjoining field for $10 per car, $25 for a small bus or van, and $50 for a motor coach. No pets are allowed.
Media sponsors for VCF 2022 are Curtis Media Group and Mountain Times Publications.
The event is produced by Holy Cross Episcopal Church in cooperation with the Valle Crucis Conference Center. Proceeds are used to provide grants to local non-profit organizations, and relief to local families with emergency needs. For more information, contact Holy Cross Church at 828- 963-4609 or visit the Fair on the Web at www.vallecountryfair.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.