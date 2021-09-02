BOONE — The Luke Combs concert on Sept. 4 is set to bring more than 32,000 concert attendees to Boone on Labor Day weekend, according to the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce.
The concert will start at 6 p.m. and gates open at 4:30 p.m.
Kidd Brewer Stadium is hosting its first large stadium show in its 59-year history, according to the chamber who — along with the Downtown Boone Development Association — has worked with Appalachian State University to provide key operation details and expectations for the days leading up to the show.
According to the chamber, Live Nation is producing this show and started coordinating a significant buildout of staging, chairs and other needs on Aug. 31. The chamber stated there will be a significant number of trucks, tractor-trailers and delivery vehicles in and around the stadium area, thus providing additional traffic to Rivers Street. These operations will be continuous through Sunday following the concert.
While some attendees will be arriving late in the week, the bulk of concert goers will likely arrive as the day goes on Sept. 4, the chamber stated. Similar to a football game day, Appalachian State will operate paid parking lots in and around the stadium area. Lots closer to the immediate downtown area will open at 10 a.m. for attendees at a cost of $40 per vehicle.
Other lots available include the Watauga Health and Human Services lot, Peacock/Raley lot, Duncan lot and the Rivers Street Parking Deck.
The Library Parking Deck will be open starting at 10:00 a.m and is $40 per vehicle cash only.
Tailgating is permitted beginning at 12:30 p.m. in all parking lots excluding parking deck bottom floors.
Numerous off campus lots will be available for paid parking for concert attendees. For the latest list and maps, visit downtownboonenc.com/.
The Boone Sunrise Rotary Club and the Southern Appalachian Historical Association will be selling parking spaces in the lot adjacent to Daniel Boone Amphitheater located 591 Horn in the West Drive. The walk from that parking lot to the stadium is approximately 20 minutes. Parking will cost $40 cash only and process will be divided evenly between the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club and the Southern Appalachian Historical Association.
"While football games at The Rock are attended by some of the most loyal fans in college football, many of the attendees of this concert will be coming to Boone and Kidd Brewer Stadium for the first time," the chamber stated.
