BOONE — The sound of train whistles, tractor engines and happy crowds filled the fairground over the weekend as hundreds of visitors attended the 43rd Annual High Country Crank Up.

McClure and Oxentine drive

A pair of buddies, Nehemiah Oxentine and Laythan McClure, drive around the High Country Crank Up event on Saturday, July 29.

The event was hosted by the Carolina Flywheelers — a nonprofit club and historical organization whose members have interests in antique machinery, tractors, engines, vehicles and farm equipment. The 2023 edition of the Crank Up was held over three days — July 27-29 — at the High Country Fairgrounds.

PHOTOS: High Country Crank Up 2023
Waving family motor parade

A trio of family members wave to the camera while driving in the motor parade at the 2023 High Country Crank Up on July 29.
Family of 3

A young child grins as she motors a pair through the motor parade at the 2023 High Country Crank Up on July 29.
  

