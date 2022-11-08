watauga county vote 2022 logo

Editor's Note: This story will be updated throughout the night until all Watauga County precincts have reported. Reporters are stationed at the Watauga County Administration Building to receive the results from the Watauga County Board of Elections. Last update 9:18 p.m. 

WATAUGA COUNTY — Voters in Watauga County are picking their candidates to represent them on various local boards, state seats and in the U.S. Congress. 

Board of Education Unofficial Results

Name Number of Votes
Gary L. Childers 11,646
Jay Fenwick 9,137
Marshall Ashcraft 8,617
Chad Cole 7,883
Jennie Hanifan 7,274
Dustin Cole Kerley 6,859

Board of Commissioners Unofficial Results

Name Number of Votes
Angela Laws King (D) 10,405
Billy Kennedy (D) 10,500
Larry Turnbow (D) 10,352
Braxton Eggers (R) 10,802
Todd Castle (R) 10,782
Melissa Goins Tausche (R) 10,350

Watauga County Sheriff Unofficial Results

Name Number of Votes
Len Hagaman, Jr. (D) 11,861
David B. Searcy (R) 9,403

Clerk of Superior Court Unofficial Results

Name Number of Votes
Holly Fehl (D) 10,354
Charles M. Haynes (R) 10,735

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Unofficial Results

Name Number of Votes
Billy Moretz 11,352
Chris Hughes 8,768
J. Ballard Reynolds 6,377

NC House of Representatives District 93 Unofficial Results

Name Number of Votes
Ben Massey (D) 9,774
Ray Pickett (R) 9,203

N.C. House of Representatives District 87 Unofficial Results (Blue Ridge Precinct only)

Name Number of Votes
Destin Hall (R) 1,215
Barbara Kirby (D) 1,005

U.S. House of Representatives District 5 Unofficial Results

Name Votes
Kyle Parrish (D) 10,546
Virginia Foxx (R) 9,764

U.S. Senate Unofficial Results

Name Number of Votes
Cheri Beasley (D) 10,363
Ted Budd (R) 9,436
Shannon W. Bray (L) 308
Matthew Hoh (Green) 221

NC State Senate District 47 Unofficial Results (unopposed)

Name Number of Votes
Ralph Hise (R) 12,200

NC District Court Judge District 24 - Seat 1 Unofficial Results (unopposed)

Name Number of Votes
Matt Rupp (R) 10,611

District Attorney District 35 Unofficial Results (unopposed)

Name Number of Votes
Seth Banks (R) 10,247

