Editor's Note: This story will be updated throughout the night until all Watauga County precincts have reported. Reporters are stationed at the Watauga County Administration Building to receive the results from the Watauga County Board of Elections. Last update 9:18 p.m.
WATAUGA COUNTY — Voters in Watauga County are picking their candidates to represent them on various local boards, state seats and in the U.S. Congress.
The following will be unofficial vote totals for Watauga County. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. The first results posted will be the early votes and absentee ballots that have been counted so far. In Watauga County, 13,165 residents voted early and 791 absentee ballots were submitted before Election Day.
"Today was another election day with some bumps in the road along the way," Watauga County Director of Elections Matt Snyder said. "The weather was great. It looks like we've had a pretty good turnout. I'm happy a lot of folks got out today."
The 2022 General Election results will be finalized in a county canvas on Nov. 18.
17 of 20 precincts reporting
Beech Mountain, Elk and Boone 2 are the only three that have not reported.
Board of Education
Board of Education Unofficial Results
Name
Number of Votes
Gary L. Childers
11,646
Jay Fenwick
9,137
Marshall Ashcraft
8,617
Chad Cole
7,883
Jennie Hanifan
7,274
Dustin Cole Kerley
6,859
Board of Commissioners
Board of Commissioners Unofficial Results
Name
Number of Votes
Angela Laws King (D)
10,405
Billy Kennedy (D)
10,500
Larry Turnbow (D)
10,352
Braxton Eggers (R)
10,802
Todd Castle (R)
10,782
Melissa Goins Tausche (R)
10,350
Watauga County Sheriff
Watauga County Sheriff Unofficial Results
Name
Number of Votes
Len Hagaman, Jr. (D)
11,861
David B. Searcy (R)
9,403
Clerk of Superior Court
Clerk of Superior Court Unofficial Results
Name
Number of Votes
Holly Fehl (D)
10,354
Charles M. Haynes (R)
10,735
Soil and Water Conservation District
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Unofficial Results
Name
Number of Votes
Billy Moretz
11,352
Chris Hughes
8,768
J. Ballard Reynolds
6,377
North Carolina House of Representatives District 93
NC House of Representatives District 93 Unofficial Results
Name
Number of Votes
Ben Massey (D)
9,774
Ray Pickett (R)
9,203
U.S House of Representatives District 47
N.C. House of Representatives District 87 Unofficial Results (Blue Ridge Precinct only)
Name
Number of Votes
Destin Hall (R)
1,215
Barbara Kirby (D)
1,005
U.S House of Representatives District 5
U.S. House of Representatives District 5 Unofficial Results
Name
Votes
Kyle Parrish (D)
10,546
Virginia Foxx (R)
9,764
U.S. Senate
U.S. Senate Unofficial Results
Name
Number of Votes
Cheri Beasley (D)
10,363
Ted Budd (R)
9,436
Shannon W. Bray (L)
308
Matthew Hoh (Green)
221
North Carolina State Senate District 47 (unopposed)
NC State Senate District 47 Unofficial Results (unopposed)
Name
Number of Votes
Ralph Hise (R)
12,200
North Carolina District Judge District 24 - Seat 1
NC District Court Judge District 24 - Seat 1 Unofficial Results (unopposed)
Name
Number of Votes
Matt Rupp (R)
10,611
District Attorney
District Attorney District 35 Unofficial Results (unopposed)
