Check this page for unofficial Watauga County election results as they are reported by municipal precincts tonight. Polls close at 7:30 p.m.
Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on the ballot.
As of 7:30 P.m.: Early voting, mail-in and absentee ballot unofficial results.
Boone Mayor — one seat
- Tim Futrelle — 720
- Write-in — 23
Boone Town Council — three seats
- Todd Carter — 616
- Jon Dalton George — 604
- Benjamin Ray — 161
- Virginia Roseman — 613
- Adrian Tait — 28
- Eric Woolridge — 228
- Write-in — 4
Boone Town Council Unexpired Term — two seats
- Eric Brown — 97
- Christy M. Cook — 177
- Rebecca Nenow — 512
- Edie Tugman — 637
- Write-in — 7
Blowing Rock Mayor — one seat
- Charlie Sellers — 41
- Write-in — 18
Blowing Rock Town Council — thee seats
- Nancy Pitts Collins — 18
- Pete Gherini — 43
- Doug Matheson — 53
- Melissa Pickett — 34
- Write-in — 3
Beech Mountain Town Council — three seats
- J. Weidner Abernethy — 0
- Erin Gonyea — 1
- Barry Kaufman — 3
- Write-in — 0
Seven Devils Town Council — three seats
- Brad Lambert — 1
- Leigh Sasse — 2
- Jeffrey Williams — 1
- Write-in — 0
Seven Devils Town Council Unexpired Term — one seat
- Wayne Bonomo — 2
- Write-in — 0
