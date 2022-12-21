App State logo (web)
BOONE — App State football head coach Shawn Clark and his staff assembled a signing class that ranks among the best among non-autonomous conferences on Wednesday, the first day of December's early period, App State football announced Wednesday night. 

With 19 recruits signing to join the Mountaineers, App State’s total class score ranks No. 2 in the Sun Belt Conference from 247Sports, and the average prospect grade of 82.32 from On3.com is No. 2 in the Sun Belt. It also rates among the top 15 among schools from the American, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West and Sun Belt as of the end of Wednesday.

