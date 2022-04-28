BOONE — The highly anticipated Emergency Fest is returning on Saturday, May 21, with local emergency services and partner organizations.
The event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Peacock parking lot (formerly Raley Lot) on App State's campus.
The event is open to children of all ages. Emergency Fest will include local area fire trucks, police cars, ambulances, rescue vehicles, forestry vehicles, helicopters, Wilkes bomb squad, Watauga chapter of the Red Cross, New River Power Company and many more.
Emergency Fest attendees will get the opportunity to:
- Learn about fire extinguishers, use a fire hose, sit in a helicopter, learn about child car seat safety, the proper way to put out a campfire and more
- See a Wilkes Bomb Squad demonstration on bomb disposal
- Vehicle extrication demonstrations by several area agencies
- A scavenger hunt with prizes to learn about all the Emergency Services
- Bounce houses
Popcorn and cotton candy will also be at Emergency Fest with donations going to the Firefighters Burned Children Fund.
"After missing two years due to the pandemic, we are excited to offer this fun learning event for the youth of Watauga County," organizers stated in a press release.
Emergency Fest is sponsored by Watauga County Firefighters Association, area Emergency Services Organizations and New River Tire.
