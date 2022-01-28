MANITOBA, CANADA — An 18-year-old in Canada has been charged in connection to two swatting incidents at schools in North Carolina and Tennessee, including Watauga High School.
Sean Arthur Murdock was charged with two counts of public mischief and two counts of mischief in relation to the two school swatting incidents, according to Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Royal Canadian Mountain Police.
According to a release from the RCMP on Jan. 28, Murdock now faces six additional counts of public mischief in relation to six swatting calls across the United States.
RCMP stated in the release that examination of the electronic devices seized from Murdock’s home determined that he had made an additional six swatting calls to various police departments located in the United States.
These police departments included;
- Bridgman Police Department (Bridgman, Michigan)
- Appleton Police Department (Appleton, Wisconsin)
- Lane County Sheriff’s Office (Lane County, Oregon)
- Indianapolis Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (Indianapolis, Indiana)
- Colonial Police Department (Bethlehem, Pennsylvania)
- Collinsville Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office (Collinsville, Illinois)
These calls ranged from threats made in relation to an active shooter to bomb threats involving large facilities, according to the RCMP. As a result of these phone calls, numerous law enforcement personnel were dispatched to these locations which were all determined to be false.
The maximum penalty for public mischief is up to five years in jail while mischief can result in a two-year jail term. Murdock, who will be charged as an adult, is also being investigated for six other swatting incidents that occurred in schools in the United States and charges for public mischief will be laid soon for these, according to Manaigre.
Sean Murdock is scheduled to appear in court on March 8, 2022, in Peguis First Nation, Manitoba, according to the RCMP.
“We fully support pressing charges in this case and anytime someone makes a threat like this to a school,” Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott said. “I’m impressed that the Canadian authorities pursued the investigation given we are so far away from their jurisdiction. I also greatly appreciate our local law enforcement who responded to the call and always do so much to look out for our schools.”
The Manitoba RCMP East District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team stated in a press release on Sept. 8 that they received a request to assist law enforcement agencies in the United States on Aug. 17. These agencies included the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security.
According to the Sept. 8 press release, the first incident was on Aug. 10 where a call was responded to by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department and the Church Hill Police Department in Tennessee. The other call was made Aug. 18 to the Boone Police Department in North Carolina.
The Watauga Democrat previously reported that at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 18, Boone Police received an anonymous call that a student at Watauga High School had made threats of causing harm.
Boone Police stated at the time that the 911 Communications center received a telephone call from a purported distraught child/adolescent who stated they were at the high school and going to harm others.
Officers with the Boone Police Department, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol immediately responded to the incident.
After the scene was secured and no threats or suspects were located, the lockdown was lifted around 4 p.m. and students were released.
Prior to the Aug. 18 incident, information was received by the Boone Police Department and other law enforcement partners indicating there was the possibility of a hoax or “swatting” call happening in Boone. Included within this information was nearly identical language as was used during the call, the Watauga Democrat previously reported.
“Swatting” is the practice of making a phone call falsely describing a life-threatening situation in order to provoke an armed police response, according to the RCMP.
These situations created dangerous circumstances for the public and responding emergency response personnel, the RCMP stated in a press release. The calls were later found to be false.
The initial investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation determined that the phone calls originated from a number registered to a residence in Manitoba.
A number of electronic items were seized when officers executed a search warrant on Aug. 30, according to Manitoba RCMP who stated they are continuing to investigate.
