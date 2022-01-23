BOONE — One hundred and fifty years ago, Boone was chartered as a town in Watauga County.
Below is the wording of the charter from "History of Watauga County" by Dr. Daniel J. Whitener that originally appeared in a 100th anniversary special edition of the Watauga Democrat in 1972.
1871-72—Chapter 50.
"AN ACT TO INCORPORATE THE TOWN OF BOONE IN THE COUNTY OF WATAUGA.
Section 1. THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF NORTH CAROLINA DO ENACT, that the town of Boone, in the County of Watauga, is hereby incorporated in a body of politic and corporate by the name and style of the Commissioners of the town of Boone.
Section 2. That the corporate limits of said town shall be as follows: One mile east, west, north, and south from the court house, then a line shall be marked out commencing at the terminus of the mile running east of the court house; thence to the terminus of the mile west of the courthouse; thence to the mile south of the court house; thence to the terminus of the mile east of the courthouse, the beginning.
Section 3. That J. W. Councill, Dr. J. G. Rivers, T. J. Coffey, J. W. Hall, and J. B. Todd be appointed commissioners of said town, and shall hold said office of commissioner until their successors shall be elected and qualified.
Section 4. That W. L. Bryan be appointed mayor of said town, and to hold office until his successor shall be elected and qualified.
Section 5. That the election of mayor and commissioners shall be held on such day as the legislature shall prescribe, and in case of failure on the part of the legislature to prescribe such day, then on such day as the county commissioners may prescribe: PROVIDED. Such election shall be held annually.
Section 6. That the officers herein named and their successors shall have all the power, immunities, and shall be subject to all the restrictions and liabilities as are enumerated in chapter one hundred and eleven of the "revised code," except that the county commissioners shall be substituted for a county court, named in that chapter of laws.
Section 7. That all laws and clauses of laws coming in conflicted with this act are hereby repealed.
Section 8. This act shall be in force from and after its ratification
Ratified the 23rd day of January, A. D., 1872."
"CHAPTER XXXI. AN ACT TO AMEND CHAPTER FIFTY OF PRIVATE LAWS OF ONE THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED AND SEVENTY-ONE AND ONE THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED AND SEVENTY TWO, ENTITLED AN ACT TO INCORPORATE THE TOWN OF BOONE, IN WATAUGA COUNTY:
Section 1. THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF NORTH CAROLINA DO ENACT, That section two of chapter fifty, private laws of one thousand eight hundred and seventy-two, be amended so as to read as follows: that he corporate limits of said town shall be as follows: Beginning at a stake one-half mile north of the courthouse, and running thence to a stake one-half mile east of the courthouse, thence to a stake one-half mile south of the courthouse, and thence to the beginning.
Section 2. This act shall take effect from and after its ratification.
Ratified the 26th day of February, 1873.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.