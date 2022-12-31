SUGAR GROVE — A 14-year-old died after a tractor accident Friday afternoon, according to the Watauga County Sheriff's Office.
On Dec. 30 at 1:43 p.m., a 911 call was received from an individual that witnessed a tractor slide down a steep hill and roll over in a field off of Old US 421 near Laurel Branch Road, according to WCSO.
Responders arrived on scene and found an individual deceased underneath the tractor.
Cole Ellis, 14, of the Sugar Grove community, was feeding cattle in the field when the tractor he was operating lost traction and began sliding down a hill and then overturned, according to WCSO.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ellis family as this incident has rocked our entire community," Sheriff Len Hagaman stated in a release.
Watauga Medics, Cove Creek Fire Department and WCSO responded to the scene. Zionville Fire Department, Watauga County Rescue Squad, Hampton’s Towing and Lil Greene’s Grading also assisted during the incident.
