BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show is a High Country tradition that has reached the century mark. It is an event that celebrates all things horses, staking the claim to being the oldest continuous horse show in the U.S. While there are other horse shows that have been around longer, many of them had to take a year or two off due to world wars back in the day or a pandemic in these modern times. The Blowing Rock Horse Show for Charity, however, has not missed a year since the early 1920s.
For many families that have lived in these Blue Ridge Mountains over the last century, especially in or around Blowing Rock, they have maintained the same horse show booth at the event for generations. As for the horse lovers who reside down the mountain, the trek up to the Blue Ridge adds to the magic of the horse show.
