RALEIGH — The majority of counties — including Watauga — across North Carolina have elections on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
“We encourage all eligible voters to make your voice heard in your municipal elections,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “Your local government is the government closest to you and your neighborhood.”
The State Board is reminding voters of 10 tips to ensure a smooth voting experience:
- On Election Day, polls in municipalities conducting elections are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters in line at 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot.
- Find your Election Day polling place through the Voter Search (vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/) or the Polling Place Search (vt.ncsbe.gov/PPLkup/).
- Sample ballots are available through the Voter Search tool.
- To learn about COVID-19 safeguards at voting sites in your county, contact your county board of elections (wataugacounty.org/App_Pages/Dept/BOE/home.aspx), and read more at the Voting and Coronavirus page.
- If you are voting by mail and have not returned your ballot, you may not return your ballot to a polling site on Election Day. You may mail your ballot back or return your ballot sealed inside the completed envelope to your county board of elections by 5 p.m. on Election Day. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day. If you mail your ballot on or before Election Day, you may not vote again in person.
- Same-day registration is not available on Election Day. If you are not registered to vote by Election Day, you will not be able to vote in the election.
- Voters are not required to show photo ID to vote in 2021 elections.
- Voters who need assistance at the polls must request that assistance. Curbside voting is available for voters who are unable to enter the voting place without assistance due to age or disability. Once inside the polling place, voters who experience difficulties should request help from an election worker. For more information, visit www.ncsbe.gov/voting/help-voters-disabilities.
- The State Board asks that all voters respect the right of others to participate in the election. Intimidating any voter is a crime. Voters who feel harassed or intimidated should notify an election official immediately.
- If you present to vote and your name is not on the voter list, you may request a provisional ballot. About 10 days after an election, voters who cast a provisional ballot can check the status of their ballot with the Provisional Search tool (vt.ncsbe.gov/RegProvPIN/).
For more information about Election Day voting, please visit www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-person-election-day.
