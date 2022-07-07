The 26th annual running of The Bear in 2021, a five-mile uphill foot-race to the top of Grandfather Mountain, saw 653 runners reach the finish line near the mountain’s Mile-High Swinging Bridge. An incident involving a vehicle striking pedestrians prior to the start of the this year's road race prompted the race's cancellation.
Shuttles loaded passengers to transport them from the Mile-High Swinging Bridge atop Grandfather Mountain after it was announced that the running of "The Bear" road race had been canceled due to a vehicle colliding with passengers at the intersection of Hwy. 105 and 181 prior to the race's beginning on Thursday evening, July 7.
LINVILLE — Three people were injured and one was killed after being struck by a vehicle at the start of the "The Bear" road race that stretches from downtown Linville to the Mile High Swinging Bridge atop Grandfather Mountain.
Multiple pedestrians were struck near Chestnut Construction at the intersection of Hwy. 105 and 221 prior to the start of the popular road race — which was cancelled — according to Interim Avery County Sheriff Mike Henley.
One person was fatally injured, Henley said.
Sgt. Cody Smith of the North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that three other runners were injured. Their names have not been released.
The injured were taken to area hospitals.
Henley described the incident as a tragic accident, adding that he believes the driver was trying to move the van and "inadvertently" pressed the gas pedal, hitting a group of people who were on the sidewalk.
Smith confirmed that the driver, who was a staff member of The Bear race, stated he meant to press the brake but pressed the gas by accident.
"On behalf of myself and the entire Grandfather Mountain Highland Games organization and family, we are deeply saddened by tonight’s devastating event and extend our condolences to those affected," Grandfather Mountain Highland Games President Steve Quillin said.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol maintains a significant presence during the weekend activities associated with the annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. Officers with ACSO responded to the incident, but were not on the scene when it occurred.
The press release stated that from Friday to Sunday, the GMHG will continue as planned.
The Bear serves as an unofficial kickoff event to the annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. The 66th renewal of the Scottish festival continues this weekend through Sunday, July 10, at MacRae Meadows on Grandfather Mountain.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
