Providence Roofing LLC, will provide a free roof for one family this Christmas.
The local roofing company is hosting a giveaway and asking for assistance from the local community in identifying one family currently in need of roofing services.
“My business partner (Thomas Critcher) and I felt like God has blessed us so much this year with work, it’s only fitting for us to give back,” Ashley Hull, owner of Providence Roofs, said.
The giveaway will be limited to roofing services of up to $10,000 in value and is limited to the company’s service area and immediate surrounding areas, including Boone, Statesville, Hickory, Huntersville and in between.
The company will announce the winner on Christmas day via their Facebook Page.
The company have built a collection form on their website that allows users to submit information about someone who they think are most in need. To nominate someone visit providenceroofs.com/2021-free-roof-giveaway/.
