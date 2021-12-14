BOONE — Boone based non-profit 2Crayons.life is holding a Food and Toy Drive between restaurant employees to benefit the Hunger and Health Coalition.
Restaurants with the most donations will receive an employee night sponsored by 10 High Country Lanes. Donations will be picked up on Dec. 15, and a winning team will be announced Dec. 20.
2Crayons stated it appreciates the local support and partnership with local businesses in order to bring much needed resources to the community during the pandemic and holiday season. Any inquiries to donate can be sent to giveandgofoundation@gmail.com or brought directly to the Hunger and Health Coalition of Boone. More information can be found at www.2crayons.life.
