WATAUGA — A partnership with local restaurants looks to bring fresh food to children at Two Rivers Community School.
“It’s not your typical school lunch,” Two Rivers Community School Director Natalie Oransky said.
On Friday, Nov. 19, students and staff huddled around picnic tables and inside classrooms for an hour-long lunch period catered by Stickboy Bread Co. On the menu: the Rowdy Rooster — house chicken salad, lettuce and tomato on Stick Boy Country Multigrain Sourdough. For a vegetarian option, a house salad with a side of hummus and veggies for dipping.
Stickboy, a family-owned small batch bakery in Boone, began catering lunch, to Two Rivers in 2020, after the school received a grant through the NC Access Program. The grant, intended to make charter schools more accessible to marginalized groups, Oransky said, requires recipients to start a lunch program.
Without a proper kitchen or cafeteria, the staff at Two Rivers had to get creative. They developed a plan that involved working with local food vendors on a weekly catered-lunch program. The decision to bring F.A.R.M. Café on board was an easy one, according to Oransky.
“A lot of my most powerful memories are food related, from family traditions to new experiences traveling abroad,” F.A.R.M. Café’s production coordinator Ross Aglialoro said.
Aglialoro oversess the lunch program’s menu on Tuesdays and Thursdays, using local ingredients to elevate foods found in public-school lunchrooms across America — grilled cheese, ants on a log and Lunchables.
His spin on pigs-in-a-blanket incorporated ingredients from two local farms. Butternut squash from Moretz’s Orchard and Farms blended into biscuit dough, which encased pork sausages from Daffodil Spring Farms. It was a big hit with the students at Two Rivers. The meal stuck out in eighth grader Sydney Smith’s mind looking back on the meals catered thus far in the program.
“It’s like a really formative stage of their lives so trying to introduce them to things that maybe some of them have tried — I don’t know how adventurous their parents are —but some of these kids may not have had ingredients like that,” Aglialoro said.
Since the NC Access Grant does not fund the lunch program, Two Rivers attaches a surcharge on each meal. Through the surcharge, a portion of the 50-60 students partaking in the program are eligible for meals at a free or discounted rate.
“I think everybody is really excited,” Oransky said. “It gets to be a drag making your lunch every day for your child. Even for me, as an employee, everyday you’re making a lunch in the morning and you get bored of what you’re eating and you have so much to do. I think it’s just made that a lot easier for our families.”
Kelly Lynn, a social studies and language arts teacher at Two Rivers, enjoyed a BLT on Stickboy Bread Co’s sourdough with chips and hummus on Nov. 19. She considers buying local food a priority and is “particular” about what her son, a fifth grader at Two Rivers, eats as well.
“I went to public school, I remember,” she said. “Square pizza, French fries and corn with everything. As a mom, it feels good knowing where the food comes from.”
The meals, delivered three days a week by Stickboy and two days a week by F.A.R.M. Café, often feature all-natural and locally sourced ingredients. In fact, partnering with local growers has been part of F.A.R.M. Café’s mission since 2012. For Aglialoro, the lunch program, is a way of extending their mission beyond the walls of the café.
“My hope when sharing food with others is to create memories and joy through the power of transforming ingredients into creative and flavor forward dishes,” Aglialoro said.
