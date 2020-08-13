BOONE — As the summer weather brings an increase of people using town and county parks and greenways, the Boone Police Department and the Watauga County Sheriff's Office have worked together to keep the area safe and clean for citizens and visitors.
Personnel from Boone Police and the WCSO discovered on Aug. 4 an inordinate amount of debris at the William Mast Jr. Memorial bridge as well as graffiti on the retaining wall on U.S. 421 adjacent to the greenway trail from Brookshire Park. Two days later personnel from both departments conducted a trash pickup underneath the bridge resulting in a pickup truck full of bags, according to Boone Police.
Boone Police Patrol Commander Lt. Bobby Creed said both agencies are invested in providing a safe and clean environment for all to enjoy.
“The town of Boone and Watauga County are beautiful areas to live and work in," Creed said. "The Greenway Trail and parks are utilized by residents and visitors alike to get outside for exercise and recreation. It is sad to see that individuals would vandalize and discard trash in such a thoughtless manner."
