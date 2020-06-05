BOONE — Boone Police announced on June 5 that local attorney Robert “Tom” Speed had died from natural causes at the age of 68.
Boone Police reported that officers responded to 825 W. King St. at 3:25 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive male. Officers arrived on scene and attempted to provide immediate life saving measures, but were unsuccessful, according to police.
The male individual was identified as Speed, whom Boone Police Department officers had grown to know very well over the years, the department stated. A medical examiner determined that the cause of death was from natural causes. Boone Police Department stated that detectives were investigating the incident.
"Mr. Speed was a respected colleague and a good friend to all our officers," stated Boone Police. "His smile, presence and lighthearted demeanor will be missed. We want to extend our thoughts and prayers to his family and office staff."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.