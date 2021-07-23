BOONE — The Watauga County Public Library parking lot will be closed after 5 p.m. on Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24, for sealing and striping.
If access to the book drop is unavailable, fines will be waived, according to the library. If there are cars in the lot when work will begin, they will be towed.
The library apologized for any inconvenience the maintenance may cause.
For more information about the Watauga County Public Library, visit www.arlibrary.org/watauga.
