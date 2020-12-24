As Watauga County has begun spreading holiday cheer, the county’s youngest residents have prepared their annual Christmas lists to send to the North Pole. Prior to being delivered to Santa Claus himself, children’s letters were collected by several teachers in our school system and dropped off at Santa’s Boone mailbox.
Parkway School: Townsend’s Virtual Second Grade
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Thank you for being nice. I think you are the best! I have been good and would like a Barbie house please.
Love you,
Maya
Dear Santa,
How have you and Mrs. Claus been? You are so wonderful for bringing me presents! I have been good this year. This year for Christmas I would like an Electronic Baby Yoda. I would like to give clothes and money to poor people. I love you!
Love,
Cameron
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Do you have a plan for Christmas? Thank you for the presents. We love you. You are awesome. I want to give you presents like Cookies. I bet Mrs. Claus will give you a big dinner. P. S. I have been good.
Your friend,
Esther
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Thank you Santa. I would like to give a good life. I would like a Lagred doll chatty Cathy doll. And a horse. And I have been a very good girl this year. Bye Santa Claus.
Love,
Mia
Parkway School: Townsend’s Virtual First Grade Class
Dear Santa,
How are you? I can’t wait to get the presents this year.
Love Eliott
P.S. I would like a drone for Christmas
Dear Santa,
I would like skateboard and barbie house. Thank you for all the presents you get me
Love,
Khloe
Dear Santa,
It is too bad that I can’t see you. But it is good that you bring us presents on Christmas! Thank you for the gifts! Do you want some cookies? Do you want some milk?
Love,
Brynn
Dear Santa,
Are you ok? I am doing school work everyday and thank you for the gifts you give. I don’t just want gifts for me. I care about others.
Love,
Samantha
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good. How is Mrs. Claus? I hope that you have a good Christmas. I would like you to get me srvifles.
Love,
Charlie
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a good year. How has Crystal been too? Thank you for all the presents. Especially my Barbie dreamhouse. I have been good all year but I have not listened as well. I want a mermaid house and abl too. Remember everyone else. I love you. Hi!
Love,
Adelyn
Green Valley School: Ms. Wild’s First Grade Class
Dear Santa,
My name is Cannon, I have been very nice this year. For Christmas I would like Mario cars.
Love, Cannon
Dear Santa,
My name is Ricard and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I want a batting tee and a bicycle.
From, Ricard
Dear Santa,
My name is Savannah and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are Our Generation Salon, Sunday Funday, Onesie Funsie.
Love, Savannah
Dear Santa,
My name is Aubree, I have been very nice this year. For Christmas, I would like a unicorn.
Love, Aubree
Dear Santa,
My name is Kylie, I have been very nice this year. For Christmas, I would like a art set please.
Love, Kylie
Dear Santa,
My name is Selah and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. I want a Our Generation camper, Our Generation Jeep, Our Generation tent. Merry Christmas.
Love, Selah
Dear Santa,
My name is Jody, I have been very nice this year. For Christmas I would like a dinosaur or robot toy.
Love, Jody.
Dear Santa,
My name is Lilly, I have been very nice this year. For Christmas I would like a Barbie and Ken.
Love, Lilly.
Dear Santa,
My name is Amira. This year I have been nice. My wishes are a scooter. Merry Christmas.
Love, Amira
Dear Santa,
My name is Colton and I am 7 years old. I have been nice this year. I want an electric scooter.
Love, Colton
Dear Santa,
My name is Jonny and I am 7 years old. I have been nice this year. I want a nerf gun for Christmas. Thanks.
Love, Jonny
Dear Santa,
I hope I get to see you on Christmas eve. My name is gunner. I am 7 years old. I have been nice. I want for Christmas a Barbie farm set. Merry Christmas.
Love, Gunner
Cove Creek School: Ms. Rose Second Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I hope you have been doing well. My name is Hudson, I live in Boone, North Carolina.
Can I have a vr headset? Can I have a rc car? Can I have some candy and chocolate and that is all thank you! Travel safely.
From, Hudson
Dear Santa,
I hope I hope you are feeling well. I am Caroline. All I want for Christmas is a Barbie spa set, the brown horse farm puppy and the Barbie fold house. I can’t wait to see what you bring!
Love, Caroline
Dear Santa,
how are you doing? I hope you are good. I love your name. I hope the reindeers are doing good. For Christmas, I want to go to Hawaii please!
Love, Kinley
Bethel Elementary: Ms. West First Grade Class
Dear Santa,
My name is Maggie. I’m 7 years old and live in Bethel. I have been very nice this year. A few nice things I did are help my mom clean my room. This is what I’d like this Christmas: I want, LoL dolls, a chair for my desk, pajamas, a book.
Love Maggie
Dear Santa,
My name is Easton. I’m 6 years old and live in Beaver Dam. I have been very nice this year. A few nice things I did are help my mom. This is what I’d like this Christmas: monster truck toys, Christmas clothes, Christmas jamees, Christmas cards and I’d really love for you to bring me monster truck toys.
Love, Easton
Dear Santa,
My name is Raylon. I live in USA. I have been very nice this year. This is what I’d like for Christmas: cars, hat and book.
Love, Raylon
Dear Santa,
My name is Arabella. I live in Cove Creek. I have been very nice this year. A few nice things I did are play with my sis. This is what I’d like for Christmas: lol remix box, a box it, hat and book.
Love, Arabella
Dear Santa,
My name is Averley. I am 7 years old and I live in North Carolina. I have been very nice this year. A nice things I did are help my brother. This is what I’d like for Christmas: A unicorn with a leash, pjs, books. I’d really love for you to bring me a unicorn with a leash.
Love, Averley
Dear Santa,
My name is Samuel. I am 6 years old and live on a mountain. I have been very nice this year. This is what I’d like for Christmas: I want a telescope.
Love, Samuel
Dear Santa,
My name is Lilli. I am 6 years old. I have been very nice this year. A few nice things I did are play outside with the dog. This is what I’d like this Christmas: a Pokemon toy.
Love, Lilli
Dear Santa,
My name is Silas. I am 7 years old and live in the mountains. I have been very nice this year. A few nice things I did are cleaned for mom. This is what I’d like for Christmas: I want a Ipad.
Love, Silas
Dear Santa,
My name is Grant. I am 6 years old and I live in the mountains. I have been very nice this year. A few nice things I did are helped my mom and dad. This is what I’d like for Christmas: I want vr, games, a shirt, a book.
Love, Grant
Dear Santa,
My name is Estee, I am 6 years old and I live in Vilas. I have been very nice this year. I want a unicorn that can move itself.
Love, Estee
Dear Santa,
My name is Shedrick. I’m 6 years old and live in Sugar Grove. I have been very nice this year. A few nice things I did are I helped my mom and dad. This is what I’d like for Christmas: A toy car, toy cars from Disney Cars.
Love, Sherdrick Jr.
Dear Santa,
My name is Isreal. I have been very nice. This is what I’d like for Christmas: I want 100 dinosaurs.
Love, Israel
Dear Santa,
My name is Sauren. I am 7 years old and live in Sugar Grove. I have been very nice this year. A few nice things I have done is I do anything for my parents. I am nice to people. This is what I’d like for Christmas: I could do everything.
Love, Sauren
Bethel Elementary: Ms. McKinney’s Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I’d like a computer and costume.
Love, Madisyn
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I’d like a inflatable triceratops costume.
Love, Weaver
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I’d like a bell, phone dolls, hat, candy.
Love, Jaydah
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I’d like a toy sword and toy ax.
Love, Ryan
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I’d like a phone, chalkboard, squeaky chicken.
Love, Hattie Mae
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I’d like baby dolls, slime, and pacman toy.
Love, Kamara
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I’d like robots, family dolls.
Love, Charleigh
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I’d like Camera, Mrs. Potato Head.
Love, Katie
