The town of Boone announced on July 7 that after serving in an interim capacity, Andy Le Beau has been promoted to chief of the Boone Police Department effective July 4.
Le Beau stepped into the interim position in May after the retirement of former chief Dana Crawford. Boone Town Manager John Ward said that Le Beau has served the town well for 18 years, and has risen through the ranks.
“As interim chief, he has successfully led the Boone Police Department through times that have greatly impacted our town, our state and our nation,” Ward said. “It was clearly evident during the nationwide selection process that Chief Le Beau is a standout in the law enforcement community and is clearly the best fit to lead the Boone Police Department into 2020 and beyond.”
Le Beau said he wanted to thank Ward and the Boone Town Council for his appointment to the position. He also thanked Crawford for his years of service as well as the staff and officers at the department.
“I have had the pleasure of being heavily involved with recruiting, hiring and overseeing training for most of our officers,” Le Beau said. “Our young officers have a great heart to serve and are guardians of our community. We also have a top-notch group of more seasoned officers in leadership roles that are working to develop the younger officers and ensure that we are providing the best service possible.”
Le Beau has been a police officer since 1990. He has served with South Daytona Police Department, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Hickory Police Department. In 1999 and 2000, Le Beau also served as a police officer with the United Nations in Kosovo. He joined the Boone Police Department in 2002 and became the captain of police operations in 2013.
“We have been working to be a model agency,” Le Beau said. “We want people to have confidence that Boone PD will do the right thing, even when no one else would know the difference. We will continue to provide quality service while constantly striving to improve.”
Le Beau earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Lees-McRae College, is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and is the past president of the North Carolina Narcotics Enforcement Officers Association. In addition to law enforcement service, he is actively involved in Special Olympics North Carolina, serves as a Hunger and Health Coalition board member and is a member of the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club.
Le Beau said he’s grateful for the opportunity to serve as chief because of his love for Boone.
“Having served at other places in the U.S. and even abroad, I firmly believe that the Boone community is something very special,” Le Beau said. “I have been here with my family for over 18 years, and we have become ingrained in this community. There is no other police department that I would want to lead.”
