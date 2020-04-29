BOONE — The town of Boone announced on April 29 that Boone Police Capt. Andy Le Beau is being promoted to the position of interim chief of police effective May 1 after the retirement of current Chief Dana Crawford.
“Interim Chief Le Beau will take over as chief during a trying time amid the COVID-19 pandemic that is greatly impacting our town, our state and our nation. I am confident that his 30-plus years of law enforcement experience, his support for his staff, and his dedication to the health, safety and welfare of our community have prepared him for this challenge," stated Town Manager John Ward.
Le Beau has been a police officer since 1990. He has served with South Daytona Police Department, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Hickory Police Department. In 1999-2000, Le Beau also served as a police officer with the United Nations in Kosovo. He joined the Boone Police Department in 2002 and has advanced to the rank of captain of police operations — a position he has held since 2013.
Le Beau earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Lees-McRae College, is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and is the past president of the North Carolina Narcotics Enforcement Officers Association. In addition to law enforcement service, he is actively involved in Special Olympics North Carolina, a Hunger and Health Coalition board member and a member of the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club.
Le Beau is filling the interim chief position after the May 1 retirement of Crawford — who served as the Boone Police chief for the last 10 years.
In a letter to Ward announcing his retirement, Crawford said Le Beau is a knowledgeable and capable servant to the town of Boone and has been a faithful and trusted employee.
"I trust his judgment and council," Crawford said in the letter. "I have never worked with a coworker that I have trusted more than Andy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.