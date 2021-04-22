SUGAR GROVE — Emergency personnel responded to a house fire Monday, April 19, in Sugar Grove that was caused by a lawn mower, according to Watauga County Fire Marshal Taylor Marsh.
According to Marsh, a fire at 184 Will T. Baird Road was reported around 6:15 p.m. and put under control in around 45 minutes. He said the cause was a riding lawn mower, which was parked under the front porch after the owner finished using it.
The Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Zionville Volunteer Fire Department, Watauga Fire Marshal's Office, Watauga Medics and Watauga County Sheriff's Office all reported to the scene, where the fire was put under control, according to Marsh.
He added that two people were at home at the time of the fire, but both escaped without injury and are being assisted by the Red Cross. According to Marsh, as of presstime, there had been no estimate done for the costs of the damage.
