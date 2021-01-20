WATAUGA — High Country Crime Stoppers and the Boone Police Department are requesting the public's assistance in locating a reported stolen vehicle.
On Jan. 3 at approximately 4:16 a.m., an unknown male allegedly stole a truck belonging to Hardin Creek Timber and Frame, located at 339 Daniel Boone Drive in Boone, according to Boone Police. The truck, a 2016 Isuzu 6-foot flatbed pickup, had stickers for Hardin Creek Timber and Frame on the doors.
At approximately 7:44 a.m. the same day, a witness observed the stolen vehicle leave the roadway and collide with a tree on N.C. 21, in Iredell County. Boone Police stated that the witness observed a black male leave the scene of the collision, carrying a chain saw, prior to the arrival of law enforcement.
Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 / (828) 737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900. Submit a Crime Stoppers tip at www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information, which leads to arrests; recovery of stolen property; seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.
