WATAUGA — High Country Crime Stoppers and the Boone Police Department are requesting the public’s assistance in solving a breaking and entering from November, 2020.
According to Boone Police, on Nov. 29, 2020, a breaking and entering into a storage unit was reported at Hodges Mini Storage, located at 399 Daniel Boone Drive in Boone. During the incident, numerous types of tools and vehicle parts were reported stolen from the storage unit with an estimated value of over $3,000. The suspect was seen driving a white Dodge Ram Truck, with red lettering detail and a toolbox in the truck bed, according to law enforcement.
Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 / (828) 737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900. Submit a Crime Stoppers tip at www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information, which leads to arrests; recovery of stolen property; seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.
