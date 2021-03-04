WATAUGA — High Country Crime Stoppers and the Boone Police Department are requesting the public’s assistance in solving a string of sign thefts.
According to Boone Police, during the weeks of Feb. 8 through Feb. 19, 23 street and parking signs were reportedly stolen from several neighborhoods within the town of Boone. The neighborhoods affected are the streets around Highland Avenue and Stadium Drive as well as streets around Windy Drive and Yosef Drive. The total cost for the town to replace these signs is $920, according to law enforcement.
Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 / (828) 737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900. Submit a Crime Stoppers tip at www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information, which leads to arrests; recovery of stolen property; seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.
