WATAUGA — Due to heavy overnight rains starting on April 12, several families were displaced due to high water levels, and crews conducted work on multiple roadways experiencing issues.
The National Weather Service based out of Blacksburg, Va., issued a flash flood watch on April 12 through the morning of April 13 for portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia — including Watauga County.
Boone Fire Marshal Amy Flieg said first responders started contacting families around 3 a.m. to alert them that they may want to evacuate. With the rising water, emergency responders had to walk to some homes to make contact with community members as access by vehicle was not possible.
According to Flieg, eight families were then evacuated from areas like Nestle Road and Boone Docks Street. Watauga Fire Marshal Taylor Marsh said the Red Cross set up a shelter at La Quinta Inn in Boone for the displaced families.
Watauga County dispatchers received 24 calls throughout the evening and early morning related to the storm, according to telecommunicator Melissa Harmon. Harmon said calls were for issues such as downed trees, mud slides, water in the roadway and one vehicle wreck on N.C. 194 South.
The N.C. Department of Transportation identified the following roads as having issues due to storm damage: Aho Road, Elk Creek Road, Sampson Road, Jakes Mountain Road, Watauga River Road, Browns Chapel Road, Friendship Church Road, George Hayes Road and Rhymer Branch Road.
Kevin Whittington — the NCDOT highway maintenance engineer in Watauga County — said road crews' main concern was to ensure that roads were "passable" for drivers.
Many of the roads experienced slides and washouts due to failing slopes, clogged pipes and eroded road shoulders, according to Whittington. He said a lot of work still needed to be done, and crews would be using equipment such as track hoes, back hoes, dump trucks, motor grader and wood chippers to mitigate the problems.
Whittington advised that community members drive with caution and pay attention to objects — such as traffic barrels — that may be on the side of roadways as these repairs are being completed.
Blue Ridge Energy line technicians were continuing to restore power after more than 2,500 members lost power due to severe wind and heavy rain storms, according to the agency. Watauga County experienced damage to BRE 10 locations, which affected 1,565 members. Outages began around 1:17 a.m. and as of 3 p.m., line technicians were working to restore the final 54 without power. Primary areas affected during the storm were Hound Ears, Deep Gap, and Aho.
