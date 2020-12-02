BOONE — Hired at the Watauga Democrat as a staff reporter in February 2017, Kayla Lasure was promoted to the editor position of the Watauga Democrat newspaper and All About Women magazine effective Nov. 30.
Lasure supersedes the role with the departure of the previous editor, Anna Oakes. Oakes began as editor of the two publications in January 2016 after joining the newspaper as a staff reporter in 2012. Lasure said she was grateful to have learned from Oakes under her leadership.
“We are excited and pleased to make this well-deserved, internal promotion,” said Gene Fowler, Mountain Times Publications publisher. “Kayla has done an excellent job covering the High Country over the last four years. She had Anna Oakes as a great influence and mentor, and Kayla will make a great impact on news coverage in our community.”
“Kayla is uniquely experienced to lead the Watauga Democrat and All About Women magazine,” said Tom Mayer, Mountain Times Publications executive editor. “She has not only served as our senior writer reporting on Watauga County for several years, she has built community connections and has given back through mentorship and service with nonprofit agencies. The Democrat couldn’t be in better hands as we continue to build on the success of this award-winning, local newspaper.”
A central Kentucky native, Lasure graduated magna cum laude from Eastern Kentucky University where she served as a staff writer and section editor for the student newspaper. She served as a Kentucky Press Association intern at The Interior Journal, and become a staff writer for its sister publication — The Jessamine Journal — in 2015 while finishing her undergraduate degree.
Lasure made the move to the High Country in February 2017 for the staff writer position at the Watauga Democrat. During her time at the publication, she has claimed 11 individual North Carolina Press Association awards in categories including news reporting, beat news, feature writing, education reporting, religion and faith reporting, photography and video.
Her community involvement includes previously serving as a lunch buddy through the Western Youth Network, and continuing to serve as a 4-H Camp counselor each summer with her hometown program in Kentucky.
“I am so humbled to begin serving in the editor position, and I’m excited to continue serving the Watauga community with quality reporting alongside other Mountain Times Publications staff,” Lasure said.
(1) comment
Cool. Who’s the editor of the All About Men magazine?
