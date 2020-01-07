BOONE — Newly elected Boone Town Council member Nancy LaPlaca was sworn into her position at Boone Town Hall on Jan. 7 with the help of Mayor Rennie Brantz.
LaPlaca’s swearing in completes the board, as newly elected member Dustin Hicks and Loretta Clawson — elected to her seventh term in November — were sworn in on Dec. 17. LaPlaca will be serving a two-year term; Hicks and Clawson are each serving four years. These three join Sam Furgiuele and Connie Ulmer, both of whom were elected in 2017 to four-year terms.
LaPlaca said she’s excited and honored that she was elected, and has set goals of working toward clean energy while in the role. She said she wants to work with community members, students and parents to start a dialogue about climate change solutions.
“After 15 years of doing this work, I feel like the message, the messenger and the people hearing the message are all coming together,” LaPlaca said.
Looking forward to working with students and young people, LaPlaca said she hopes to help give them more access to information and more transparency of town activity.
“I’m excited to be part of empowering youth,” LaPlaca said.
The Boone Town Council will next meet on Jan. 14 and 16. To contact LaPlaca, email nancy.laplaca@townofboone.net.
