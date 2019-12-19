SUGAR MOUNTAIN — Dennis Lacey, who was mayor of the village of Sugar Mountain for 13 years, had his last day in office on Tuesday, Dec. 17, as Gunther Jochl took the reins.
Jochl ran for mayor unopposed as Lacey decided not to run in 2019. Jochl’s term runs through December 2023, as does the council seats of Jonathan Green and Lewis (Van) Lecka, who were elected unopposed in November.
Originally from Austria, Jochl has run Sugar Mountain Resort for 43 of its 50 years of operation. Jochl had previously served on the Village of Sugar Mountain Council, last winning a four-year term in 2015.
