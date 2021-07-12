BOONE — Utility maintenance at 630 West King St. in front of Mast General Store will begin on Thursday, July 15, at midnight and end on Friday, July 16, at 6 a.m., the town of Boone announced Monday, July 12.
Both lanes of downtown Boone from North Depot Street to Grand Blvd. will be closed to traffic. Sidewalk traffic will not be affected. Construction will last the better part of the evening through Friday Morning, weather permitting. The town of Boone recommends that the community considers using River Street as an alternate route.
In a public notice, the town of Boone thanked the community for their patience as they "work to maintain and improve the safety and quality of our streets."
The Town of Boone Utilities Division may be contacted at (828) 268-6250.
