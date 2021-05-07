WATAUGA — With approximately three to four weeks left in the fire season, homeowners and community members can help prevent a major fire with simple steps around their homes.
Watauga County Forest Ranger Andrew Harsey said that those who practice what's called “fire wise” practices, their home is more likely to survive a fire.
“Just like with some sort of a hurricane or any natural disaster, there's a triage process (with wildfires),” Harsey said. “So the thought behind fire wise is just to prepare individuals for a fire. So, not relying on the fire department to come to your house and save your house because in an extreme situation, there's multiple houses at risk, so they can't save everybody's house.”
In 2016, when the Horton Fire — the nearly 1,500 acre fire that raged for over a week — was raging near Boone, firefighters were going into developments and were more or less, Harsey said, assigning a number to each home based on its survivability if the fire had reached it.
“Because they didn't have that much time, they had to make quick choices,” Harsey said. “They would pick the homes that they could put firefighters at and defend and the firefighters would have minimal risk. And then they would also find homes that could just stand on their own.”
The homes that could stand alone or create a minimal risk to a firefighter had certain factors that homeowners can practice on a regular basis.
First, Harsey said people should limit the amount of flammable vegetation in the "three home ignition zones." The immediate zone is zero to five feet around the house, the intermediate zone is five to 30 feet, and the extended zone 30 to 100 feet away from the house. The closer the zone is to the house, the more vulnerable it is to embers that could cause a fire to erupt on or near the house.
“If you were to have a fire even a mile away that was just raging and was throwing embers, that shrubbery could catch on fire right beside your house, and that would start your house on fire,” Harsey said.
Harsey recommends planting fire resistant plants like French lavender, sage or ornamental strawberry. In the immediate zone right next to a house, Firewise USA recommends putting down gravel or crushed stone instead of mulch.
Firewise USA also recommends trimming branches that overhang a home, porch and deck and pruning branches of large trees up to six to 10 feet from the ground.
Haresy said even the home owners who want privacy can still practice fire wise safety measures.
“There is a way to find a balance between privacy and safety for wildfire,” Harsey said. “So kind of breaking it up, removing some fuels that are in that zero to six or eight foot height zone because if there's a ground fire coming in the leaves and it has a way to climb into a tree, it's going to do it.”
Harsey said homeowners may want to create a park-like setting near their home. A good way to do that, Harsey said, is to just tidy up the yard. Blowing leaves away from the house is also a good step to take to prevent a wildfire from burning down a home.
“A wooded, shady park type setting is kind of what you want,” Harsey said. “Open, not a whole bunch of vines or briars or really densely packed vegetation because it's just more fuel.”
Unlike hurricanes or other natural disasters, it’s difficult to see a wildfire coming. Harsey said not knowing when a wildfire could come is a key reason people should practice fire wise techniques.
But Harsey knows that people understand there aren’t consistent wildfire seasons and homeowner's can get complacent.
“They get lazy for lack of a better term,” Harsey said. “They just don't think that it's gonna happen. We experienced a good fire in 2016 and now it's four years later and it's not on the forefront of people's minds, but it can happen anytime.”
Harsey said wildfire risk is greater when it’s been a dry couple of days, the humidity is extremely low and it’s windy. When 10 small fires sparked up on April 18, Harsey said the humidity being in the 40s helped stop them from spreading.
“Once the air gets so dry, the fuels dry out with it and they become more combustible,” Harsey said. “So you've got a lot more consumption which equates to intensity and heat.”
According to the North Carolina Forest Service, most wildfires occur during the spring and fall, but can occur during dry periods throughout the year
More information on Firewise USA can be found at tinyurl.com/vrxxkh8a.
