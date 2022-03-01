BOONE — The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office has another K-9 on the way, courtesy of a donation that was approved by the Watauga County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
The 10-month-old German shepherd was donated in memory of Deputy Logan Fox, one of five people killed in a 13-hour standoff in Watauga County on April 28. Fox’s father, Tim, donated the dog and named it “Fox” in honor of his son.
Fox’s future addition comes after the WCSO lost three dogs in roughly one year. K-9s Raven, Moses and Elvis have all retired, leaving Maverick as the lone K-9 unit with the WCSO, according to Maj. Kelly Redmon.
Redmon, who was on-hand at the commissioners’ meeting to request the acceptance of Fox’s donation, also requested the purchase of seven new radios at a cost of $62,486.55 and the approval of a grant from the North Carolina Crime Commission to cover the purchase of 12 speed radars for $19,140.
The board approved all three requests unanimously.
The board also heard from Watauga County Schools Director of Finance Ly Marze, who requested the release of funding from the State Education Lottery Fund and the county’s Capital Improvement Plan for a group of projects.
The requests were for $300,000 from the SELF and $685,000 from the CIP reserve.
The lottery fund money will be used for carpet and tile replacements, new kitchen/cafeteria equipment, refinishing gym floors, door/window replacements, roof renovations/replacements, a retaining wall at Bethel and a boiler system upgrade at Hardin Park, Marze said.
Meanwhile, the CIP reserve funds would be used for pavement repair and resurfacing, security cameras, a mobile unit at Hardin Park, HVAC and sewer pumps and 1:1 devices.
The board unanimously approved the funding.
Later in the week, the board held their annual pre-budget retreat on Feb. 17-18. The two-day retreat saw representatives from multiple organizations stop by and give updates on projects in the works, recently completed or ones that are planned.
The purpose of the retreat was to give the board and county employees ideas for allocating funds in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
The commissioners and county employees will now look to May 12-13, where the budget work sessions will see the 2022-23 budget get as close to finalized as possible.
The next meeting of the Watauga County Board of Commissioners is scheduled for Tuesday, March 1.
