VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLA. — The subjects of a daylong manhunt in Watauga and Ashe counties in July have been indicted on first-degree murder charges in Florida.
Aziz Y. Felder, 19, of Daytona, Fla., and Jaheim R. Hicks, 19, of Port Orange, Fla., were indicted by a grand jury in Volusia County, Fla., on Oct. 28, along with Brandon Craft, Julian Fadley and Dionysius Nichols. Each was indicted on first-degree murder charges relating to the death of 34-year-old Randy Mueller.
According to Daytona Beach Police Department Public Information Officer Messod Bendayan, Mueller’s body was found by DBPD officers performing a welfare check July 23. Officers found signs of foul play, leading to DBPD’s Criminal Investigative Division taking over. The DBPD has announced it will not be releasing any more details at this time, including a motive for the alleged murder or the role that the five men allegedly had in it.
On July 29, Hicks and Felder were accused of robbing a Circle K in Boone at 2 a.m. They then allegedly fled the scene in a Chevrolet Malibu, which had previously been reported stolen in Yadkin County.
The car’s location was picked up near the Dollar General in Jefferson, when the vehicle wrecked and the pair fled on foot, according to the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. ACSO officer Randy Lewis said they were found walking along Wade Bare Road in Jefferson the next day, not far from the scene of the wreck.
After the manhunt, Hicks and Felder were each charged with possession of a stolen automobile, two counts of possessing or receiving stolen property and extradition/fugitive of other state in Ashe County; felony larceny and breaking or entering a motor vehicle in Yadkin County; and robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiring robbery with a dangerous weapon in Watauga County. The extradition/fugitive of other state charges stem from a robbery with a dangerous weapon charge each is facing in Volusia County.
