BOONE — Filing periods for two judicial seats representing Watauga County ended on June 29 with only the incumbent judge filing for both.
Locally, the seats up for election in 2018 are the seat for Gary Gavenus (R-Burnsville), who is the Superior Court judge, and Larry Leake (D-Mars Hill), who is a District Court judge.
Both represent the 24th Judicial District (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey and Madison counties) of the Eighth Division of the Superior Court.
Leake and Gavenus join current N.C. Prosecutorial District 35 (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey and Madison counties) District Attorney Seth Banks (R-Burnsville) as unopposed incumbents on the November ballot. Banks’s district number changed from 24 to 35 in the 2017 state budget, but remained the same boundary-wise.
