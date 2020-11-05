HIGH COUNTRY — The town of Beech Mountain and the town of Seven Devils held their respective monthly council meetings on Tuesday, Oct. 13, in which a list of public comments were submitted to the Town of Beech Mountain, while the Town of Seven Devils reviewed an annexation request.
Beech Mountain
Dale Schepers of McGill Engineering Associates presented the town’s Water and Sewer Utility Financial Model Output Summary and 10-Year Capital Improvement Plan for Beech Mountain. In summary, in order to keep up with the demands of residents’ use of the town’s water and sewer utility system, as well as to maintain or improve the capital used to draw water from the Watauga River, the town must meet certain revenue requirements.
According to the financial model output summary, the town would need to increase monthly utility bills for properties that use water drawn from the Watauga River beginning in 2022 by the following approximate amounts: $6.21 in 2022, $10.31 in 2023, $15.05 in 2024, $20.19 in 2025, $23.92 in 2026, $25.30 in 2027, $26.61 in 2028, $27.98 in 2029 and $29.41 in the year 2030. The amounts reflect the cost differences for utility bills that draw water from the Watauga River versus Buckeye Lake, with properties that draw water from the latter source likely seeing significantly less increases in utility costs. After receiving the report, the town did not take any any action. To view the full report, click to townofbeechmountain.civicweb.net/portal.
Department heads from the town manager’s office presented the 90-day Budget Priority update. The town’s budget priority in order of importance are infrastructure, roadways, websites/social media, cost savings and gravel roadways.
The town is continuing to make source water development a priority, with well construction currently in the development process. The project is seeking to access another water source as the Watauga River intake project continues. The town has paved nearly 10 miles of road, the public works and sanitation structure is under way, the first phase of the Shane Park project is complete and the town is creating parking passes for convenience center use, among other projects.
The town council approved the nomination of Leslie Johnson to the planning board.
During the town manager’s report, Pudeny reported that Watauga County has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases associated with Appalachian State University. The town itself has several positive cases, but Pudney says the cases are being well managed.
The town has purchased a disinfectant fogger machine that was purchased with CARES Act funding, which is being used to disinfect the entire Buckeye Recreation Facility twice a week, as well as other municipal buildings. Pudney has permitted the town’s 35 employees to use their holiday leave by the end of March 1 after disallowing employees from taking vacation days for 90 days during the summer due to the pandemic.
The town met in closed session before adjourning.
Seven Devils
Clevon Woods Associates LLC submitted an application for annexation for a .576 acre parcel of Aldridge Road to be included within the town limits, according to draft meeting minutes. Managing Partner Charles Clement provided a history of other parcels in his ownership within the town and said the future intent of this parcel of land is to support a wastewater treatment plant.
The council confirmed that a Conditional Use permit will need to be granted by the Town of Seven Devils Board of Adjustment for adequate setback/easement requirements from the flood plain, as well as rules and regulations as required by Watauga County, State of NC, Dept. of Environment Quality, and NC Utilities Commission.
Several council members questioned the applicant regarding the proximity to the floodplain, the lifespan of the WWTP equipment, the party responsible after the treatment plant is built or if failure occurs, current and future tax valuation, as well as the reasoning of the annexation request into the Town of Seven Devils versus current Watauga County zoning.
The council approved a resolution to direct the town clerk to investigate the sufficiency of the submitted petition.
Clement also submitted a subsequent petition for a 7.575 parcel located adjacent to another parcel owned by Clevon Woods Associates that is already in the town limits. The intent is to use the land to build mixed-use property consisting of a commercial hotel and condominiums. Final decisions regarding the annexation requests will be handled by the town’s BOA.
