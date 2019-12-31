The following headlines were among the most talked-about and impactful news events of 2019 in Watauga County.
Priests accused of abuse formerly pastored in Boone
Jan. 23: Amid the naming by Catholic dioceses and orders around the country of priests “credibly accused” of sexually abusing minors, the Watauga Democrat reported that two men who pastored Boone’s St. Elizabeth of the Hill Country in the 1990s were included among them.
H. Cornell Bradley, who was assigned to St. Elizabeth from July 1989 to 1993, was named by the Maryland Province Jesuits, who said Bradley had “multiple allegations of sexual abuse” against him in Ocean City, Md., and Washington, D.C., in the 1970s and 1980s.
The Charlotte Diocese had not released a list of accused priests as of Dec. 26, but a spokesperson confirmed that the diocese found reports of abuse by Damion J. Lynch — who was promoted to pastor at St. Elizabeth after Bradley’s departure — to be credible. According to Watauga County court records as well as media reports, the diocese twice settled with a Boone family over allegations that Lynch had sexually abused twin boys in the early 1990s.
App State faculty push for pay raises
January-September: After being notified in fall 2018 of an administrative decision to not award merit-based pay raises, faculty members at Appalachian State pressed leaders on the issue for much of 2019.
The Faculty Senate passed resolutions demanding answers, met with members of the administration, commissioned a report that found faculty salaries were not keeping pace with peer institutions and hosted a campus-wide faculty meeting to discuss the issue. At the September Faculty Senate meeting, Chancellor Sheri Everts announced that after readjusting the budget, the university expected to have funding for merit-based raises for faculty ranging up to 4.99 percent.
App State begins construction of housing project, end zone facility
February-December: Appalachian State University and RISE: A Real Estate Company in February signed paperwork required for a multiphase, $191 million housing project that will replace seven residence halls.
The phased project includes four large residence halls near Kidd Brewer Stadium and a new parking deck, which opened in summer 2019.
Nearby, Owens Field House was demolished in March and construction began later in the year for the $50 million north end zone facility, a mixed-use building at the stadium that will include club seats, dining, training rooms and offices.
Former WHS intern charged with sexual exploitation of minors
Feb. 26: Frank Darrell Cromwell, of 359 Old E. King St., Boone, was arrested and charged with five counts of felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor following an investigation by Boone Police, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and SBI.
According to court documents, the alleged incidents took place with minor boys between the ages of 15 and 17.
Cromwell allegedly used Snapchat to “entice minors into creating images/video of child exploitation material,” according to court documents. Court documents state that Cromwell told the minors that a female would pay the minors for the exploited materials, and that he would facilitate the distribution of the money to the minors. The court documents suggest that Cromwell would use his Snapchat as well as a fake account – posing as the female — to elicit these materials.
Cromwell had completed an athletic training internship at Watauga High School in the 2017-18 academic year, but was never an employee of Watauga County Schools. At the time of his arrest, he was a wrestling coach for Wilkes County Schools.
The case later went to the federal level, and a grand jury indicted Cromwell on 21 counts, including enticement of a minor, production of child pornography, communicating threats, cyberstalking and related offenses.
NC 105 ‘Superstreet’ plan rejected
February-May: Following plan revisions and several meetings held with NCDOT representatives about proposed changes to N.C. 105, the Boone Town Council voted 3-2 in early May to reject the “superstreet” project. Since its revealing to the public in fall 2018, the superstreet project was met with overwhelmingly negative feedback by business owners and elected officials in Boone and Watauga County.
The vote effectively ended the proposal, which would have implemented a center median with designed left turns, u-turn bulbouts for trucks and widened roads to include sidewalks. Opponents said it would have threatened numerous businesses along the roughly two-mile stretch of road from the intersection of Blowing Rock Road to N.C. 105 Bypass at the edge of town limits.
New Valle Crucis School site selected, debated
March-December: The Watauga County Board of Education approved a contract on March 11 to purchase a 14.4-acre tract of land in Valle Crucis for the eventual replacement of the existing 82-year-old Valle Crucis School.
While many voiced support for a new school at meetings throughout the year, the current and former owners of the Mast Farm Inn on Broadstone Road, which is adjacent to the 14.4-acre tract, and other community members voiced criticism about the proposed location, arguing that much of the tract is in the floodplain and that the new school would harm the community’s historic character.
The owners of The Mast Farm Inn filed a motion for an injunction in October to stop the proposed sale. However, later in the month the motion was denied. The lawsuit against Watauga County Schools was dismissed in November.
Currently, the property is still under contract and the sale has not closed.
Missing person case goes unsolved
March: Timothy John “TJ” Trivette, 36, of Sugar Grove, was last seen on March 13 and has been missing ever since. Trivette is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is six feet tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds, according to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
Trivette is believed to have last been seen in the area of U.S. 321 North at the Watauga/Avery County line. Trivette’s vehicle was located on March 15 unoccupied near the Guy Ford Road bridge in Bethel. Search crews found a pair of brown boots on March 21 in the area of U.S. 321 at the county line matching the description of the boots Trivette was last seen wearing.
22-year-old fatally shot in altercation with deputy
March 30: Andrew John Mason, 22, was shot and killed on March 30 by Watauga County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Gragg after reportedly attacking the officer.
Gragg was among officers who responded to 911 calls made by Hardin Road residents of a male banging on a resident’s door and screaming while walking up the road. According to a report from the district attorney, which found Gragg to be “justified” in the use of his weapon, Gragg encountered Mason on the roadway, and Mason came at him on foot despite orders to stop. According to the report, which was supported by body camera footage, Mason lunged at Gragg, knocking a taser out of his hand, and began to attack him. In the struggle, Gragg said that after Mason reached toward his gun, Gragg drew his gun and fired one shot, hitting Mason below the sternum.
A toxicology report later showed that concentrations of THC and LSD were present in Mason’s body.
Teen charged in murder of both parents
April 10: The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1174 Orchard Road for a 911 call related to the disappearance of three family members. Jeffery David Borlase, 43, and Tanya Maye Borlase, 44, were subsequently found dead outside of the home. The following day, Tristan Noah Borlase — who at the time was 17 years old and a Watauga High School student — was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
An affidavit filed on April 11 stated that interviews revealed that Borlase had been seen with “blood on his face and hands” by a family member at the scene. Borlase reportedly left the scene, and Watauga officials were notified the following day that he had been detained in Johnson County, Tenn., after a traffic stop. He was subsequently brought back to Watauga County.
Local, state leaders react to UNCC campus shooting
April 30: A shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on April 30 left two students dead and four others injured.
The day following the tragedy, Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all North Carolina flags at state buildings, grounds and facilities to be lowered to half-staff through May 3 to honor the victims of the shooting.
Jason Marshburn — App State’s director of environmental health and safety and emergency management — shared his condolences with those affected by the tragedy as well as shared how App State would respond in the case of an emergency situation. He added that the university hoped a crisis would never occur, but his office encouraged everyone to remain prepared.
Local agencies to bring LEAD court diversion program to Watauga
April-October: A program backed by multiple local agencies planned to help people who suffer from substance abuse disorder find access to services before being arrested.
Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Casey Miller was joined by Mediation and Restorative Justice Center Executive Director Marisa Cornell and AppHealthCare Peer Support Specialist Ashley Bare at an April 16 Watauga County Board of Commissioners meeting to discuss a program called LEAD — Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion. The program is a pre-booking diversion pilot program to address low-level drug and prostitution crimes. Trained facilitators from Asheville and Raleigh traveled to Boone on Sept. 19-20 to assist with the process — which helps communities identify existing community resources and service gaps.
AppHealthCare and the Mediation and Restorative Justice Center announced on Oct. 11 that it received a three-year federal allocation in excess of $550,000 to re-establish an in-jail recovery program and establish a pre-booking diversionary program to combat the opioid epidemic in Watauga County.
McLeod addiction treatment center in Boone closes
May 14: The board of trustees of the McLeod Addictive Disease Center voted on May 14 to close its Boone location as of July 1.
The Boone location opened its doors in 2002 to offer alcohol and drug addiction treatment services. McLeod President Mary Ward said the decision came two years after the organization started to keep an eye on the Boone location and was seeing a decline in the amount of clients the office was serving. The board made the “difficult decision” to consolidate the Boone location with its locations that are nearby, Ward said.
Late musician Merle Watson inducted into North Carolina Music Hall of Fame
May-October: The late Deep Gap guitarist Eddy “Merle” Watson was announced as one of the newest North Carolina Music Hall of Fame inductees in Kannapolis on May 2.
Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed 2019 as the “Year of Music” in North Carolina in November 2018. The official induction of the 2019 class was to take place on Oct. 17 in Kannapolis.
Boone Drug celebrates 100 years of service
June 15: The Boone Drug Company celebrated 100 years since its establishment, and company officials credited the business’ dedication to customer service and building community relationships to its longevity and success.
Boone Drug was established on June 15, 1919, with the help of George Kelly Moose and John R. McNairy. The mission of public service through the work of a pharmacy business has been continued through the years with the help of three men — Jim Furman, John Stacy and Joe Miller. The three men recalled tales from their years at Boone Drug. The business had a centennial celebration on Oct. 5 at the Jones House.
Three from Todd family killed in SC interstate wreck
June 24: A high-speed wreck involving a semi-trailer truck and a van along a South Carolina interstate on June 24 killed three Todd residents, including two children, and injured two others — all from the Rusgrove family.
Thomas Rusgrove, 37, and his two daughters Esther Rusgrove, 14, and Jennie Ruth Rusgrove, 11, all of Longhope Road in Todd, died from blunt-force trauma as a result of the wreck, according to a June 26 news release by Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle. The mother and a 16-year-old boy were taken to a hospital and were in stable condition in the days following. A crowdsourcing site was created to fundraise for the family.
The driver of the truck, Kevin Thomas of Mt. Airy, S.C., was transported to a local hospital with injuries. All westbound lanes of I-26 were closed for over eight hours, reopening around 9:40 p.m. that night.
ASU trustees approve alcohol sales permitting at all athletic facilities
July 25: The Appalachian State Board of Trustees approved a motion allowing the athletics department to pursue beer and wine sales for all its facilities during a July 25 special meeting.
The motion included allowing permitting at Kidd Brewer Stadium, Varsity Gym, baseball’s Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium, softball’s Sywassink/Lloyd Family Stadium, future athletic facilities on the Appalachian 105 property, the Holmes Center, field hockey’s Adcock Stadium and the Appalachian Soccer Stadium at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.
Sales of beer took place at Kidd Brewer Stadium for all 2019 home football games, and sales were authorized for select basketball games at the Holmes Center. Previously, App State allowed the sale of alcohol in limited capacities at football, basketball and baseball games as part of club levels or beer gardens that were technically outside of the stadium.
Driver charged with felony death by vehicle, DWI after fatally striking road flagger
July 27: A 25-year-old man — who was flagging traffic — died on July 27 after he was struck by a driver the day before in the area of U.S. 421 near the N.C. 105 Bypass, officials said.
The driver — Israel Alejandro Flores, 21 — allegedly fled the scene and was later arrested by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper Z.L. Moose. Flores was brought back to the collision scene and then arrested and charged with felony hit and run and DWI. He was later given a felony death by vehicle charge after the traffic flagger had died.
ASU grad among two murdered in CanadaJuly-September: A 2017 Appalachian State graduate and her boyfriend were found murdered on the side of a remote highway in northern British Columbia on July 15, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
The couple was identified as Chynna Noelle Deese, 24, of Charlotte, and Lucas Robertson Fowler, 23, of Australia. Deese received a bachelor’s of science in psychology in spring 2017, as confirmed by ASU spokesperson Megan Hayes, and was a member of ASU’s Zeta Tau Alpha sorority chapter.
The bodies of the two suspects were discovered on Aug. 7. A public report released by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Sept. 27 stated that the July murders were random acts of violence and the two murderers expressed no remorse before taking their own lives three weeks later.
Pilot dies after plane crash in Deep Gap
Aug. 14: A 67-year-old man died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem on Aug. 14 after he was in an airplane that crashed in Deep Gap.
The victim was Danny Dunn, of 3935 Hardin Road. Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Major Kelly Redmon said witnesses stated that the aircraft had taken off from a private airstrip located at Dunn’s address — approximately 100 yards from the crash — about 20 minutes prior to the crash. Witnesses also reported that the plane had circled several times then crashed, and then the plane caught fire upon impact.
Dunn had crawled free from the wreckage and was located some distance away in a steep area. He was flown to Wake Forest Baptist, where he later died.
ARHS discusses $90 million plans for hospital campus
Aug. 23: The Appalachian Regional Healthcare System announced on Aug. 23 that it was moving forward with a $90 million plan that included current facility upgrades at Watauga Medical Center and new infrastructure.
This plan included a new bed tower adjacent to the emergency department, surgery suites, a new cardiovascular center and a new central energy plant. A phase two of the plan — not covered by the $90 million — was discussed and would potentially include a continuity clinic for primary care services, new space for orthopedics and sports medicine and the relocation of Appalachian Regional Internal Medicine Specialists.
Boone completes new water intake site
Sept. 6: More than 15 years of planning and work were celebrated as the town of Boone cut the ribbon on the Greg Young Water Intake and Ricky L. Miller Water Treatment Plant.
Town officials called the combined $42 million projects, which are a dozen miles apart, the largest public works project in town history.
ASU announces 20,000 enrollment goal
September-December: Appalachian State University hit 19,280 students in fall 2019, a record high, but has eyes on 20,000 by fall 2020.
“We are approaching a landmark enrollment rate of 20,000,” Chancellor Sheri Everts said in her Sept. 14 remarks to the school’s board of trustees. “Reaching our goal of 20,000 students will not only bring in the tuition revenue we need, it will also bolster our position in Chapel Hill and in Raleigh.”
Faculty voiced concerns about the goal over several meetings late in the year, asking leaders how mental health services, among other resource concerns, would meet the growing student population.
ASU beats UNC, USC
Sept. 20 and Nov. 9: Twelve years after last defeating a team from a “Power Five” conference, the Appalachian State football team claimed to be kings of the Carolinas in 2019, beating both North Carolina and South Carolina.
A blocked field goal by Akeem Davis-Gaither secured the Mountaineers’ 34-31 win over North Carolina of the ACC on Sept. 20 in Chapel Hill. A late Gamecocks drive fell short as App State beat South Carolina of the SEC 20-15 on Nov. 9 in Columbia, S.C.
Luke Combs to play sold-out KBS
Sept. 30: It was announced during halftime of App State’s home football game on Sept. 30 that former student and country music star Luke Combs will play a concert at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday, May 2.
“I always said, since I started doing this thing, ever since I played Legends last time, that I would come back to Boone and play a show,” Combs said in the video announcement.
The show quickly sold out after going on pre-sale on Oct. 8, then to the public on Oct. 11. According to Combs’ marketing firm Sacks and Co., the total ticket number is 32,500.
App Theatre opens
October: The downtown Boone landmark Appalachian Theatre opened its doors after being closed for more than a decade, with performances starting Oct. 14.
The theater opened in 1938 and held live shows until 1950, when the theater was gutted after a fire in the building. The theater re-opened as a movie theater through 2007 when its closed again. The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country formed in 2011 to revitalize the theater and acquired the space in 2013 with the intention of restoring the theatre.
Now complete, the facility can accommodate hundreds of attractions each season, including live music, theater, opera, film and community activities.
Foley Center sold to Liberty Healthcare
Oct. 6: Appalachian Regional Healthcare System sold the 112-bed Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge skilled nursing and assisted living facility in Blowing Rock and 10.002-acre parcel for just over $12 million to Wilmington-based Liberty Healthcare and its new Watauga-based companies, the company announced Oct. 3.
The sale comes after the partnership between ARHS and Liberty was formalized in February with the intent of establishing a retirement community along with the Foley Center in what ARHS President Chuck Mantooth said in June would “operate together seamlessly as a full continuum of care.”
Cyclist dies after hit and run
Oct. 10: A 61-year-old cyclist died two days after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident on Oct. 10.
The cyclist, Ignacio Giraldo — from Sunrise, Fla. — was riding with a group traveling north on U.S. 221 on Oct. 10 when he was hit by a gray van near Grandfather Mountain around 11:40 a.m, according to NCSHP. He was transported to Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn., where he died on Oct. 12.
Charles Steward Bean of Creedmoor, was arrested at his residence in Granville County on Oct. 16. Bean was charged in Caldwell County with felony hit and run, serious death or injury by vehicle, misdeamnor death by vehicle and other traffic violations.
Election 2019
Nov. 5-15: The Boone Town Council race took until eight days after Election Day to determine who was winning as the four towns of Watauga County elected their new council members in October and November.
For Boone Town Council, Dustin Hicks and Loretta Clawson received four-year terms as the top two vote-getters. Nancy LaPlaca receives a two-year term for coming in third over Virginia Roseman.
Blowing Rock citizens elected David Harwood and Albert Yount for four-year terms over Ray Pickett and Jim Steele and voted for Charlie Sellers as mayor in an unopposed race.
Beech Mountain elected three new council members as Jimmie Accardi, Kelly Melang and Erin Gonyea won over incumbents Renee Castiglione, Carl Marquardt and Wendel Sauer. Accardi and Melang receive four-year terms while Gonyea picks up a two-year term.
Seven Devils had Larry Fontaine and Key Ehlinger win four-year terms while Jeff Williams got a two-year term. Fourth-place Wayne Bonomo, who was defeated by a single vote, was appointed to council to replace a departing Tina Bailey on Nov. 12.
Fifth District undergoes court-ordered changes
November-December: One big change for Watauga voters in 2020 is that the Fifth Congressional District of N.C. is now shifted southward from Watauga County. In the biggest district changes in more than two decades, Gaston, Cleveland, Burke and half of Rutherford counties joined the Fifth in place of Forsyth, Surry, Stokes, Yadkin and Avery counties.
The change was mandated by a November state court ruling that the current districts violated the N.C. Constitution. The Republican-led N.C. General Assembly rewrote the maps in November and the courts accepted the new maps on Dec. 2.
Drinkwitz leaves, Clark hired, Mountaineers win New Orleans Bowl
Dec. 11-21: Right after App State football head coach Eli Drinkwitz led the Mountaineers to its fourth-straight Sun Belt Championship, a consistent Top 25 national ranking and a 12-1 record, Missouri of the SEC hired the first-year coach away for a contract paying him at least $4 million a year for at least six years on Dec. 11.
Losing a head coach for a second straight season after Scott Satterfield left for Louisville in December 2018, App State Athletics turned inward and promoted offensive line coach and interim head coach Shawn Clark four days later.
The former App State All-American lineman Clark faced a tough task in his first game in charge, the 2019 New Orleans Bowl in the Superdome. After going down 14-0 in the first five-minutes to upset-mined UAB, the Mountaineers took advantage of good bounces and timely scores to win 31-17.
The 13-1 record likely secured the Mountaineers a Top 20 finish in the national polls. The bowl win was the fifth in five years, becoming the only team in FBS history to do so. The 13 wins was the most ever in a season by an FBS team from the state of North Carolina.
