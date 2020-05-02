BOONE — Representatives for the IHOP breakfast restaurant chain said the Boone IHOP, located at 702 Blowing Rock Road, closed last month with no plans to reopen.
Employees received a letter on March 23 from Tom Moses, chief operating officer of CFRA, LLC — the owner of more than 40 IHOP franchises, according to media reports — stating that the company had to furlough a “large portion” of the workforce effective immediately due to the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental closures of dining rooms.
Two days later, in a letter sent to employees dated March 25 — and eight days after North Carolina's order banning dine-in services took effect — Moses wrote that, after continuing to analyze operations and review options, "we have determined that we are not going to be able to reopen a number of stores," including the Boone location.
Moses stated in the letter that the unforeseen impact of COVID-19 “has been, frankly, unbelievable.”
“As you know, the orders to close dine-in restaurants across the region where we operate were unprecedented,” Moses wrote. “Moreover, we still do not have any reliable information on when the government public health requirements, or other business conditions will again allow us to resume full-service operations.”
An IHOP company spokesperson also confirmed there were no plans to reopen the Boone location.
“The IHOP restaurant located in Boone, NC (702 Blowing Rock Road) closed in April 2020. We are not aware of any plans by the franchisee to reopen these locations,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
“We greatly appreciate our neighbors' patronage over the years and hope to welcome back Pancakers at one of our other locations in a nearby location soon,” the spokesperson said.
Similar statements have been made by the chain about locations that have closed in Hickory, Gastonia, Johnson City and Kingsport, Tenn., and Bristol, Va., according to the Hickory Daily Record, Gaston Gazette and WJHL.
According to Watauga County property records, the Boone location was bought from Blockbuster by SE BB Boone LLC for $866,500 in June 2013, and plans for an IHOP were announced later that year. In December 2016, SE BB Boone sold the location to Manheim Township Development Company for $3,250,000.
