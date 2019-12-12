BLACKSBURG, VA – Freezing rain mixed with sleet and snow could result in ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch from overnight into mid-afternoon Friday, according to the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, Va.
“Freezing rain will start with a brief mix of sleet and snow,” the advisory states. “Total snow and sleet accumulations less than one inch and ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch (are expected). Locally higher amounts are likely along the Blue Ridge.”
The winter weather advisory goes from midnight to 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13.
“Travel will be hazardous (with) isolated power outages and tree damage,” the advisory warns. “Bridges, overpasses, untreated roads and sidewalks, and lesser used secondary roads will be slippery. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning commute.”
