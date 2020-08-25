VILAS — The Watauga County Sheriff's Office charged a Hudson man with second-degree kidnapping, child abduction and breaking and entering after he allegedly broke into a Vilas home and attempted to kidnap children and one adult.
According to WCSO, deputies responded to an 11 a.m. call on Aug. 17 in regards to an attempted kidnapping on Eagle Lane in Vilas by an unknown man. The man — Christopher James Chandler, 43, of 4485 Diamond St., Hudson — had reportedly driven up Eagle Lane and encountered some adults who were walking.
After being informed that Eagle Lane was a private drive, Chandler continued ahead and stopped at a residence in the area. He reportedly entered the residence and attempted to order a 10-year-old child to get into his vehicle. WCSO stated that the 10-year-old told the man no, and then Chandler allegedly attempted to abduct a 3-year-old child.
The child’s grandmother entered into a struggle with Chandler that prevented the abduction, WCSO stated. Chandler then reportedly left the residence and in the process encountered another adult, and attempted to abduct her as well. The woman resisted him; Chandler then grabbed the family dog and fled in his vehicle, according to WCSO. WCSO stated that victims in the incident did not know Chandler.
WCSO stated that the person who called into 911 to report the incident provided specific and accurate information about the vehicle Chandler was reportedly driving — a red Toyota truck. Deputies encountered the vehicle on U.S. 421 and were able to stop Chandler on Greer Lane.
Chandler was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of child abduction, felony breaking and entering, common law robbery, larceny of a dog, animal cruelty and possession of stolen goods. Officials were not aware of Chandler's motive in the incident as WCSO stated the investigation is still ongoing.
Chandler was issued a $155,000 bond at the Watauga County Detention Center. The N.C. Courts database listed Chandler as having an Aug. 25 court date, and the arrest report listed an Oct. 22 court date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.