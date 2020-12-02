RALEIGH — Jessie R. Hubbard died Sunday, Nov. 29, at 2:15 a.m., while in safekeeping in Raleigh, according to Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell.
Hubbard, 62, of Crumpler, was charged with the Aug. 19, 2018, murder of Diane Goss and four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.
According Chief Deputy Danny Houck, Hubbard had been in Raleigh since September, due to liver cancer and a gastrointestinal issue. Safekeeping is when a prisoner is moved from a county jail, such as the Ashe County Detention Center, to a larger, state-run facility as a way to keep either them or those around them from harm.
Hubbard was previously taken to Raleigh for safekeeping in September 2019 due to a medical issue. A month prior, Hubbard was deemed incapable to stand trial by doctors from Central Regional Hospital, a state-run psychiatric hospital in Butner. The Hon. Eric Morgan later deemed him capable in court Feb. 10.
Hubbard was being represented by attorney Brandon York, who was appointed after Jak Reeves withdrew from the case in September citing a conflict of interest.
According to the medical examiner’s report, written by Ashe County medical examiner Stephen Adams and released in March 2019, Goss died due to blunt force trauma to the back of her head. Adams listed the butt stock of a shotgun found on the scene as the murder weapon.
The murder took place in Hubbard’s apartment on Nathans Creek School Road in Crumpler. According to then-Ashe County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy J.E. “Bucky” Absher, Hubbard was the one who called 911, regarding a break-in at his apartment.
The shotgun at the scene has been identified through a warrant for one of Hubbard’s possession of a firearm by a felon charges.
No activity in the case was made at the legal level until Hubbard was indicted by a grand jury and the case was moved to the superior court level in November 2018.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for this story as they are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.