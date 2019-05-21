RALEIGH — A new proposed law would allow county commissioners to increase sales taxes by more than a quarter of a cent at a time via referendum and to say what the increase would be used for on the referendum ballot, according to the language of the bill.
House Bill 667 would change the current law that mandates sales tax referendum questions only include the amount of the proposed increase.
Along with public purposes, HB667 would allow sales tax increases to fund public education purposes such as school construction projects, including debt services, supplements to classroom teacher salaries or to support community colleges.
Along with allowing a greater hike in sales tax, the bill would cap local sales tax rates for counties at 2.5 percent, or 2.75 percent for special designated areas. Every dollar spent in a Watauga County store comes with a 6.75 percent tax. Out of that, 4.75 percent is part of the sales tax rate and local counties can add on their own sales tax; Watauga County’s is 2 percent.
According to WLOS-TV of Asheville, Rep. Brian Turner said stating the purpose for the sales tax increase on a ballot would allow for increased accountability and prevent funds being diverted for other purposes.
HB667 passed the N.C. House on May 16 by a 107-5 margin, with Rep. Ray Russell (D-Boone) voting in favor. Russell said he had concerns about the bill, but said because it’s an optional tax that citizens vote on themselves, he voted in favor of HB667.
The bill now waits to be heard in the N.C. Senate.
A referendum on raising the local sales tax by a quarter of a cent, or 0.0025 of a dollar (not 25 cents) was voted down by Watauga County voters in May 2018 with 3,058 against and 2,511 for the measure.
The Watauga County Commissioners said the increase would have gone toward funding for capital improvements for Watauga County Schools and funding for a new area recreation center. Due to the current law, the ballot simply stated “local sales and use tax at the rate of one-quarter percent (0.25 percent) in addition to all other state and local sales and use taxes.”
