BOONE — When most people think of essential health care workers, they may think of doctors and nurses, but they aren’t the only ones on the front lines while battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Medical laboratory and environmental services technicians, pharmacy workers, nutrition services cooks, patient admissions staff and hospital chaplains, among others, are certainly feeling the strain of the pandemic.
Sean Burroughs, the director of Pharmacy with Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, said that the last couple of months — and especially the last few weeks — have been challenging emotionally for a lot staff in health care.
“Emotions have really covered the full spectrum, from ‘OK, we can do this,’ to ‘We’ve prepared but maybe we won’t get hit too hard,’ to ‘Here it comes and we are ready,’ to ‘This is really as bad as we have been hearing and feared,’” Burroughs said.
Pre-COVID-19, Burroughs’ day largely consisted of collaborating with other health care service lines in the hospital to ensure pharmacy services were running smoothly. Not only has his staff persisted to ensure necessary medications are obtained to continue patient care, but hospital pharmacy staff are also handling vaccine clinics in the mornings and evenings while conducting vaccine data entry and pharmacy department-related projects in the afternoon.
“Our incredible pharmacy staff have done an amazing job keeping our ship moving while I focus on vaccine deployment efforts,” Burroughs said. “Seeing the combination of relief and joy on the faces of the patients who are receiving the vaccine is awesome. What’s truly amazing is we know that every few doses we give at each clinic probably equals a life saved. Just thinking about that is so incredibly humbling. I look at the faces of the people coming through and realize that all the hard work we’ve put into making this happen is not just going to make them feel better, it’s literally saving their lives. Man, that’s powerful.”
Patient access and admissions staff have taken the brunt of community frustration with hospital visitation policies during the pandemic. Patient Access/Admissions Supervisor Tammy Hampton said families and visitors become frustrated when they are not allowed visit with their loved ones in person.
“We understand the frustration, but have to enforce visitation restrictions to protect our patients,” Hampton said.
All involved have also had to work on gaining patience due to communication barriers with plexiglass screens and masks, as well as constant changes. Frustration has been shared all around, as hospital food services deal with food and paper product shortage, said Angela Wise, a cook in the hospital’s Nutrition Services. She added that cooks must wear masks at all times, which can be difficult when working over a steam table or the dish sink.
Medical Laboratory Technician Kathy Brown said she finds it difficult to remember a time before the COVID-19 pandemic. She can’t imagine what it will feel like to get back to “normal.”
“Our days in the lab are very hectic, it honestly feels like there are not enough hours in the day to get everything done,” Brown said. “We are pulled in so many directions, from answering phones, to drawing blood, to running all the blood samples we get — which has increased tremendously — putting in lab orders, giving blood, running COVID-19 samples, answering the doorbell for outpatients, the list goes on and on. It truly never ends.”
Brown added that many people, including her family, have no idea what she does in her role at the hospital. She doesn’t mind being a little more “behind the scenes” because she knows her tasks in the laboratory are essential to the doctors, nurses and the patients. Lab workers notify the doctors of what antibiotic will respond to a certain infection to aid the patient in their discomfort sooner. Most people do not realize that laboratory staff run all the COVID-19 tests, said Jordan Stanley, a medical laboratory technician.
“We garb up just like nurses and doctors to go into the COVID-19 units to collect blood,” Stanley said. “Without the blood and X-rays, doctors wouldn’t have all the details they need to treat the patients.”
With sanitation procedures ramping up during the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital heavily relies on its environmental services team to clean all areas of the hospital thoroughly to reduce the spread of the virus.
Environmental Services Supervisor Katie Hall said what her team does is “hard,” but that their work is important as they kill pathogens to keep those in the hospital safe. Jennifer Jimenez, an environmental services technician, said she feels good knowing what she does is crucial to protecting the community.
Melanie Childers serves as the director of Pastoral Care for Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, and said the pandemic has dramatically reshaped her work as a hospital chaplain. Chaplaincy provides clinical spiritual care in environments that are not necessarily religious — such as a hospital — to provide non-judgmental care to people of all faiths and to people of no faith.
Childers said she dealt with grief and loss before the pandemic, but it is qualitatively different providing chaplaincy care during this time. Loneliness and isolation has become a high-priority spiritual concern, possibly behind fear of and reflections on mortality.
“It’s hard enough to be in the hospital when families can be with you, but when you are facing a life-threatening pandemic that has killed so many people already, and you are stuck in a room by yourself, it can feel terrifying,” Childers said.
Before the pandemic, she said she spent as much time with families as she did with patients.
“I sat with them in their hospital rooms, speaking in hushed tones, offering support and when they desired it, I held hands with them or embraced them,” Childers said.
Childers also would work closely with community clergy who were in the hospital providing pastoral support to their parishioners. She would often sit with patients or families for extended visits when they experienced spiritual distress, were making heartrending decisions about end-of-life issues or just needed companionship.
Touching, embracing or holding hands to show support has been sharply curtailed or eliminated, she said. Speaking to patients from behind two masks and a face shield makes conversation difficult.
“Gone are the days of reading lips and getting cues from subtle facial expressions,” Childers said. “When you add to that the COVID-19 rooms with protective but very loud ventilation systems, I sometimes have to resort to yelling my would-be soothing, calming support to people.”
Childers now spends many hours helping patients and families connect with each other for video calls. While some patients are able to manage these video connections themselves, others need assistance. While video calls don’t compare to that of an in-person visit, Childers said it’s “heart-warming to see patients’ faces light up when they see and hear loved ones” She said tears can often be seen from those on both ends of the screen during these exchanges.
Sometimes families have had to utilize video calls to say their final goodbye to loved ones. When patients are incapacitated, Childers has needed to be part of the conversation to amplify the patient’s voice for the family.
“It is gut-wrenching to bear witness to final blessings offered between son and mother, or to see spouses inseparable for many years now forced to keep their distance in their last days, or to assist a daughter to hear her father’s final whispered words of love and hope,” Childers said.
Everyone has been impacted by the pandemic, Childers said, whether it’s health care professionals, patients, family members or the general public.
“This is frightening on a visceral level, and staff are having to set aside their own grief and fear for themselves and their families in order to be a calming presence to others,” Childers said. “That requires an enormous amount of energy for us, which is why I often go home, collapse, cry, eat and go to bed.”
While the operations of how she conducts her job is out of the norm of what she knew for the past 22 years, being able to support patients through the pandemic “is so worth it,” Childers said. She said this is why staff sign up to work in health care — to be a non-anxious presence and calming support to others during critical moments.
Brown said God, her family, her co-workers and the patients are what keep her going during this pandemic. Hall said what motivates her is knowing she can help change the world by keeping it clean.
“We have a desire to help people and to make their experience the best one possible no matter what they are here for,” Hampton said. “If we can put someone at ease or make their visit less stressful, that is a win for us.”
Whether they work in a lab, a pharmacy, hospital dining services, environmental services or chaplaincy, they all asked the same of the community they serve — do what is necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Several asked community members to get vaccinated, stay home, wear a mask, wash hands and social distance.
“My hope for our community and for the global community is that we will see that we are all in this together,” Childers said.
