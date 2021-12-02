BOONE – Frank Capra’s timeless holiday classic film, “It’s a Wonderful Life” will once again bring the beloved characters of Bedford Falls to the silver screen as part of the Appalachian Theatre Cinema Classics Series at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11. The historic theater is located at 559 West King Street in the heart of Boone.
A modest film that became a Christmas tradition for many, the message in this film is one of courage and sacrifice as George Bailey, a man with big ideas about seeing the world, continually sets aside his own dreams to do the right thing for the town. In so doing, Bailey becomes “the richest man in town” when he learns we are all inextricably linked to each other and play an important part in the fabric of one another’s lives.
Capra has a particular genius for bringing human stories to life that are both heartrendingly poignant and everlastingly optimistic about the human condition. He is known for testing his everyman characters with overwhelming adversity in a way that causes the world to change and the character to grow. Filmed in classic black and white, the crisp cinematography combines with nuanced storytelling to create a heart-felt David and Goliath story brought to life by a magnificent cast featuring Jimmy Stuart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, and Thomas Mitchell.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” is a based on a short story, “The Greatest Gift” by American author Philip Van Doren Stern, who claimed the inspiration for the story came to him in a dream. Stern first published the booklet privately sending it to friends as Christmas presents in December 1943.
In 1944, it was published again by Reader’s Scope magazine as well as Good Housekeeping magazine (who changed the title to “The Man Who was Never Born”) before it was adapted for the screen in 1946.
The classic film was first screened at the Appalachian Theatre almost 75 years ago in early 1947.
This film is No. 11 on the American Film Institute’s list of best films of the century. In 1947, it was nominated for five Academy Awards but won none. It was beat out by “The Best Years of Our Lives” but, over time, “It’s a Wonderful Life” has proven to be an enduring classic that continues to be loved by generation after generation. Patrons and supporters of the Appalachian Theatre should note that the venue is committed to the health and safety of its community and will continue to follow the guidance of health and governmental officials in the development and implementation of COVID-related policies. Policies may vary so make sure you check the event page for entry requirements.
Tickets to the film are $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 12 and under and are available online as part of the theatre’s touchless ticketing program online. Seating capacity in the theatre is reduced with reserved seating. Everyone, regardless of age, must have a ticket.
To get tickets, read about current venue entry requirements, or to join the theatre’s eblast list visit www.apptheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.