BLOWING ROCK – The Hometown Harvest — Blowing Rock’s community covered-dish supper — will take place on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in downtown Blowing Rock.
The 2019 edition will mark 12 years for the annual event in which participants are asked to bring a covered dish. A panel of judges will select the winners of the event’s cake contest in the children’s category for 15 years old and under and an adult division for those over 15.
“As in past years, the event will begin with an introduction by Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers, followed with a song by Lynn Lawrence and a blessing offered this year by Father Andrew Hege of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church,” said event organizer Rita White.
The event will also accept donations and canned foods for Blowing Rock C.A.R.E.S. and Casting Bread Food Pantries.
