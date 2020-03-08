TODD — A house located in the Todd community was heavily burned during the morning of March 8, but the homeowner got out of the house, according to Watauga County Fire Marshal Taylor Marsh.
Marsh said the call came in for a structure fire at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 8, at 9885 N.C. 194 North.
"(The) homeowner woke up to a popping sound in the wall," Marsh said. "First arriving Todd (Volunteer Fire Department) units found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the home. (The) homeowner escaped without injury."
Marsh said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but estimated damages at $150,000. The American Red Cross is assisting the homeowner, Marsh added.
Fire units cleared the scene at 12:30 p.m., Marsh said. Along with Todd Volunteer Fire Department units, Meat Camp Volunteer Fire Department, Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department, Watauga Medics and the Watauga County Fire Marshal's office responded to the blaze, Marsh said.
