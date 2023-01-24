BOONE — Hole Lotta Doughnuts is expanding their drink menu to offer a new assortment of options, including wine and cider at their Boone location.
"We are pleased to announce starting next Friday, Jan. 27, our Boone store will expand our drink menu to offer wine and cider. We will pair many of our desserts to each wine and cider to compliment and enhance flavors, pleasing to taste. Many customers requested we expand our drink offering, we listened and now we will do our best to exceed your expectations," Hole Lotta Doughnuts announced on Facebook. "We want to thank our family, friends and partners that devoted many weeks of effort and support to make this happen: Ed "Eddie" & Anna Holland, Gary Brown, Tryon Distribution (Daniel Field, James Humphries) and Empire Distributors (Michael Whitsell, Tim Peters)."
The drink menu expansion will soon follow at the two other stores in West Jefferson and Lenoir.
