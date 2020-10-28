BLACKSBURG, Va. — A high wind watch will be in effect from 2 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, through Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service, and a concurrent flood watch is also in effect.
Heavy rainfall and windy conditions will arrive early Thursday and last through the afternoon as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta pass through the area, bringing the possibility of flooding and wind damage, the NWS office in Blacksburg, Va., tweeted.
"Greatest rainfall amounts are expected along the southern Blue Ridge and N.C. mountains," the office tweeted.
Southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, are possible, according to the NWS, from the southern Blue Ridge and Grayson Highlands of Virginia into the mountains of North Carolina.
Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.
In addition, a flood watch is in effect from 12 a.m. Thursday until Thursday afternoon for portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany, Ashe, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes, and in southwest Virginia, Carroll, Floyd, Grayson and Patrick counties.
Rain is expected to overspread the region later today and become heavy at times tonight and Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible. Runoff from the heavy rain will cause rises along area streams and rivers.
A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
