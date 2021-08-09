BOONE — Approximately 1,335 students gathered school supplies while at the annual Back 2 School Festival that took place Aug. 6-7 at Watauga High School.
The event was held in a drive-thru fashion in 2020, with approximately 1,400 students served. Festival coordinator Kendra Sink said while the amount of students who attended Back 2 School Fest was lower than last year, the total was still up from the typical years the festival is hosted before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The festival is typically hosted in one day, but this year took place during the course of two days to allow for some social distancing due to the pandemic. Sink said the two-day event went smoothly, and organizers may consider keeping it in a two-day format in the future.
The festival also offered an opportunity for attendees to be given the COVID-19 vaccine. Sink said approximately 60 people were vaccinated during the two-day event.
Organizers were planning to take orders from community members who could not attend the even through Aug. 11. As of Aug. 9, Sink said organizers had about 30 people who had ordered after the event had taken place.
Sink said that the whole community comes together to organize Back 2 School Fest. She added that the event wouldn’t be able to operate without the help of all the event sponsors.
More information about Back 2 School Fest can be found at www.back2schoolfestival.org.
