BOONE — A year and a half after the former county swim complex shut down, advocates for the Watauga High School swim team are pleading with county officials to allow them to use the Watauga Community Recreation Center.
The WCRC was supposed to open in May, had the COVID-19 pandemic not kept the facility from being able to occupy patrons. Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Sept. 1 that starting on Sept. 4, restrictions would be eased in the state's Phase 2.5 to allow gyms to operate at 30 percent capacity. County Manager Deron Geouque said after the announcement that the rec center wouldn't feasibly be able to open to patrons until the facility could host at least 50 percent capacity.
This was a point he reiterated during the Oct. 20 meeting of the Watauga County Board of Commissioners. According to Geouque, the 30 percent allowable capacity was not increased when North Carolina entered Phase 3 on Oct. 2. He added that county staff have been working with AppHealthCare, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and other local partners to refine a plan to open the center.
At the same time, Geouque said county staff are monitoring how similar facilities are operating, such as the Appalachian State University Student Recreation Center and the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System Paul H. Broyhill Wellness Center. He said the App State rec center is allowing 40 people in the facility; Chairman John Welch reminded the board that the university rec center is approximately 20,000 square feet larger than the WCRC. Geouque added that both of the aforementioned facilities have different financial models than the WCRC, and are already established with staff and plans in place.
Geouque said the county has been looking at a possible phased approach of opening the facility, but that the pool area would likely be the last to open as the pool costs the county the most to staff, run and operate.
Several commissioners acknowledged emails and phone calls that they had recently received from parents and community members regarding local swim teams and their inability to practice. Six community members submitted public comments for the commissioners' Oct. 20 meeting to request that the county allow swimmers to practice at the facility despite it not being open to the public.
The majority of of the public comments reiterated similar information, noting that the Watauga High School swim team is currently having to travel to the Avery County YMCA twice a week in order to practice.
"The Watauga High School swim team is one of the few WHS sports that does not have a facility at the high school," said Anne Ward, a mother of two swimmers, in her comment. "We are truly at the mercy of the county."
The majority of the comments also stated that the N.C. High School Athletic Association had determined that swim teams could proceed with their seasons. Ward also stated that the NCHSAA swim season begins Nov. 23 and goes through Jan. 30, 2021.
Several of the public comments stated that operating the pool wouldn't require full staffing of the facility. Geouque said opening the gym and fitness area would require little staff, whereas staffing the pool requires more than just a few lifeguards.
"We can’t just haphazardly staff the facility; it has to be staffed accordingly so that people who come here are safe," Geouque said.
Opening the WCRC would take roughly two months from the time the county determined it can feasibly open the rec center to being able to host patrons. This time allows the county to advertise staff positions, facilitate a hiring process and train employees.
Data from state and local public health officials have indicated that the 18- to 24-year-old age range is where Watauga County is experiencing the most COVID-19 cases. Geouque said that historically a majority of staffing for Watauga County Parks and Recreation activities are university students within that age range.
"There’s nothing more that you all want and staff want than … to open this facility," Geouque said. "We’re excited. We can’t wait to open up, but we want to make sure that we open up when it’s safe and people have the best experience that they can."
Commissioners Perry Yates, Larry Turnbow and Charlie Wallin each advocated for wanting to find a way to possibly allow the WHS swim team to practice at the WCRC. Yates also recognized that Geouque is looking out for financial and liability needs for the county, and isn't just trying to keep people out of the the WCRC.
"I'm not saying open up the rec center; we’re flat out not ready," Yates said. "We’re not saying have meets here. We’re just saying give them a place to practice ... give them a place to at least come together."
Commissioner Billy Kennedy was not in favor of allowing the swim team to practice at the rec center. He said his children were on a swim team, and he understands that it's frustrating for the families to not be able to practice locally. However, he said the facility is for everyone in the county and he didn't want to pick and choose who got to utilize it.
"I want to help them too, but you have to fair to everybody," Kennedy said. "Of course I want to open it for them and have them swim here, but it’s just not practical. It’s not that we’re trying to be mean — it’s COVID-19. You can’t just ignore it, it’s still here."
Geouque mentioned that the Watauga High School swim team operates separately from the privately run Watauga Swim Team. Watauga Parks and Recreation Director Stephen Poulos said that the Watauga Swim Team is run by parents and volunteers, and the Watauga High School team is a school-sanctioned sport for high school students.
Since the county has a "unique relationship" with the Watauga County School system, Turnbow said he would rather just have the Watauga High School team practice at the WCRC as a phased-in opening of the facility.
Turnbow asked Geouque to gather some information about the matter before the board's next meeting. Turnbow wanted to know what tasks would be involved in COVID-19 testing the WHS swim team, how far in advance team members would need to be tested before entering the facility, how often they would need to be tested and what staffing the county would need just to allow the team to practice.
Since the commissioners board room in the Watauga Administration Building will be used as an Election Day polling site, the board's Nov. 3 meeting is canceled. The commissioners' next meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 17.
